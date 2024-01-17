What Jay Cutler believes Bears should do with Justin Fields

There’s been plenty of discourse in regards to the Chicago Bears’ looming decision at quarterback — build around Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

Analysts and fans alike are divided, while players (both Bears and non-Bears and both current and former players) seem to overwhelmingly be on Fields’ side. Jay Cutler — Chicago’s last great quarterback — has added his name to the list.

Cutler doesn’t know what general manager Ryan Poles will wind up doing (Poles might not even know yet), but he would opt to trade the top pick and add more pieces around Fields and continue to build this team.

“What I think they should do is trade down, get some more guys on that team to help out Justin, and see what happens,” Cutler said on the CW’s Inside the NFL last week. “Because let’s plug in Caleb Williams on that team. What happens?”

"Trade down and get some more guys to help Justin."

There’s no doubt Williams is a top talent — and he could very well be a generational quarterback — but the Bears are more than a quarterback away from being a contender. Sure, they have an ascending defense, but there are still holes that need to be addressed on both sides of the ball — and the assets gained from trading the first overall pick would certainly help with that.

Chicago landed an absolute haul in trading the top selection to the Carolina Panthers last year, which has turned into wide receiver DJ Moore, right tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who have all been top contributors for the team. Not to mention, the Bears also landed the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and still have a 2025 second-rounder on the way.

With top prospects Williams and Drake Maye declaring for the draft, NFL experts believe Chicago can get an even bigger haul for this No. 1 pick, which they can use to continue to build this team into a contender. Then again, if they pass on Williams and he winds up being another Patrick Mahomes, it could cost Poles his job and set the franchise back for another decade.

With that said, the Bears’ track record with developing quarterbacks isn’t great — just look at Fields, who was dealt a tough hand from the get-go being drafted by Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy and what’s transpired ever since.

Cutler warned what could happen if Chicago opts to start over at quarterback instead of continuing to build around Fields.

“I think if you blow it up and you start all over again with the No. 1 pick,” Cutler said, “you might sitting in a worse position than you’re in right now.”

No pressure, Poles.

