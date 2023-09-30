Jay Blades: ‘Being vulnerable in a society telling you to be a tough guy is hard’

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades: ‘I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle but smoking is the one thing I can’t give up’ - Iona Wolff/Getty

How do famous names spend their precious downtime? In our weekly My Saturday column, celebrities reveal their weekend virtues and vices. This week: Jay Blades

6am

I don’t have an alarm, my body clock wakes me up. As soon as I get up I’ll do some yoga twists, 50 squats, and 100 push-ups. I have a cup of tea, an avocado, and a nice roll-up – I love smoking. I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle but smoking is the one thing I can’t give up. Then I’ll spend 20 minutes on social media – but sometimes I’ll waste time on Instagram, it’s very addictive. I’ll often lose an hour looking at funny videos of cats.

8.30am

I live with my wife [fitness trainer Lisa Zbozen] in Ironbridge, Wolverhampton. I’ve got three kids with three different women but I’ve stopped that now. My wife cooks me breakfast – either two boiled eggs or scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and spinach. I’ll have a shower and then go to the dry cleaners or the tailors nearby to get things fitted for filming that week.

12pm

I’ll potter about during the afternoon. It could be the Instagram cats again, or I’ll clean my records. I collect records, it’s very addictive. My favourite is probably Gregory Porter, but picking one out is like choosing your favourite child. I recently bought about 400 records, but I’m now having to buy more boxes to store them in. The other day I spent £500 on boxes.

1pm

Lunch might be a patty, or I might pop to Sainsbury’s and pick up some shopping. I’m not a bougie celebrity, I’m just normal. I speak to my kids regularly but they’re all grown-up now, so they don’t want to be around someone like Dad any more.

5pm

I’ve got two mums: one, Barbara, who gave birth to me, but now lives in Barbados, and another mum in Wolverhampton, Thelma, who looked after me when I reached rock bottom aged 45. We go over to Mum’s [Thelma], who lives nearby, and she cooks. Everybody turns up – relatives, friends, people on their way to a funeral… you never know who, it’s a real random mix. My mum [Thelma] is teaching my wife how to cook, and on Saturday she’ll always make Saturday Soup, which is like a Caribbean version of bubble and squeak. It’s everything that you’ve cooked during the week thrown into a big pot – meat, dumplings, and vegetables like yam and potato. In my new book, Life Lessons [out September 28; £14.99 Bluebird], I share what life has taught me – and my biggest piece of advice for young men is to be vulnerable. Being vulnerable in a society that’s telling you to be a man, to be a tough guy, is hard.

8pm

We’ll watch TV – maybe The Repair Shop, because I like to see how they’ve edited it – or I’ll play some music on the internet. I love reggae, soul, and jazz. But to wind down before bed I listen to classical music. I eat an obscene amount of sweets, it’s criminal. I love Revels and gummy bears. I’ve got a box full of sweets, and I’ll just put my hand in it… my teeth are a lovely shade of beige, but I bloody love sweets. We put Classic FM on the telly and get ready for bed. My reading is better nowadays [until he was 51, Blades had the reading age of a 10-year-old], but I’ve still never read a book cover to cover.

12am

I drink a pint of water and go to bed. I sleep with my phone nearby, which isn’t a good thing.

