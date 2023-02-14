JAXA delays Japan's H3 rocket launch to Feb 17 citing weather conditions

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will delay the maiden launch of its heavy-lift H3 rocket to Feb. 17 from Feb. 15 due to weather conditions, the space agency said on Tuesday.

"As a result of today's weather assessment, it is anticipated that weather conditions on the day of the launch will not be suitable, so changes will be made as a precautionary measure," it said in a statement.

The H3 rocket will carry a new land observation satellite, which will also be fitted with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect missile launches.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

