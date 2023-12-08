Jax UK Boss Joins BBC Studios

Molly Seymour, who runs Emily In Paris outfit Jax’s UK division, is to join BBC Studios Comedy Productions as Creative Director.

Seymour has been with Jax for four years, building up the London-based outfit’s development slate and developing and producing Everyone Else Burns, the Simon Bird-starring Channel 4 comedy that sold to The CW in the States, although it was subsequently pulled from schedules. She also produced short form series Peck’Eds with writer/performer Soph Galustian for BBC Three.

She will join the BBC Studios division early next year that makes the likes of Inside No. 9, Good Omens, Trying and Black Ops and will report to head Josh Cole in the newly-created role.

“We’re delighted to be bringing someone of Molly’s skill, creativity, and dynamism to the team,” said Cole. “Molly has a fine comic mind, impeccable talent relationships and knows exactly how to nurture the next generation of comedy and comedy drama.”

Seymour, who joined Broad City and Search Party maker Jax from Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow in 2019, added that BBC Studios is “leading the way in ambition, scale and ensuring that comedy is at the forefront of what people continue to watch.”

She joins shortly after a shift-around in BBC Studios Drama Productions that saw Priscilla Parish replaced by Kate Oates, whose Head of Continuing Drama Role was expanded.

