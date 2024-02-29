Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Relationship Timeline

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright met in 2015 and got married in 2019

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated after four years of marriage and a total of nine years together.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Cartwright announced the news on their joint podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, following recent rumors about martial issues.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she said on Feb. 29, 2024.

Taylor and Cartwright first met in Las Vegas in 2015, and their relationship was documented on Vanderpump Rules and their spinoff Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. Their romance continued off-screen when the couple stepped away from the cameras in 2020.

Since then, Taylor and Cartwright have welcomed a son named Cruz and worked on different projects while staying in touch with their former Vanderpump Rules costars.

From their engagement to starting a family together, here's everything to know about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's relationship.

2015: Jax Taylor meets Brittany Cartwright

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend Katie Maloney's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

When Taylor met Cartwright at the Gold Spike bar in Las Vegas, he was starring in the third season of Vanderpump Rules. At the time, Cartwright worked as a waitress at Hooters.

"I was anti-marriage," Taylor told PEOPLE in July 2019. "I was never, never, ever going to get married. It was not in the cards for me. ... Then I met Brittany, and everything changed."

He continued, "I dated before, and I never even thought about it before. Right when I met Brittany, I knew. If I'm going to do it, this is the one."

Taylor asked her to move across the country from her family farm in Kentucky to his Los Angeles apartment the next day, adding, "I just knew it was meant to be."

May 25, 2015: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright become Instagram official

Jax Taylor Instagram Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright take a selfie.

In May 2015, Taylor posted a selfie on Instagram with Cartwright at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California — marking the first time the couple appeared together on social media.

November 2015: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright make their debut as a couple on Vanderpump Rules

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Viewers were first introduced to Cartwright when Vanderpump Rules returned for season 4, and Taylor revealed that he had met someone special while on a trip to Las Vegas.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I see this beautiful girl ... and I’m still looking at her," he later recounted. "We start talking [and] I ask for her phone number. She literally moved to L.A. two weeks later.”

The season featured the moment Cartwright arrived in a car full of boxes holding her possessions, and she quickly started meeting his co-workers, including Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney.

According to Taylor, it was Cartwright's "Southern charm" that "caught [him] off guard." He added, "I just haven’t seen that in so long."



Cartwright went on to make a few guest appearances before becoming a full-time cast member on season 6.

April 10, 2017: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright get a spinoff series

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend Kyle Chan's 3rd annual #LOVECAMPAIGN Party at SUR Lounge on June 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

In April 2017, Bravo announced that the couple would star in the Vanderpump Rules spinoff Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky.

The six-episode series premiered on Bravo on Aug. 23, 2017, and saw the pair head back to Cartwright's hometown and family farm.

Urbanite Taylor was a fish out of the water as he struggled to adjust to farm life and impress Cartwright's grandmother, Mamaw.

"I think my relationship with Mamaw is equivalent to my relationship with Lisa Vanderpump," he said in a clip posted on YouTube from the first episode. "She's the queen of the farm — or, in animal terms, she's the bull."

August 2017: Breakup rumors swirl around Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright at the boohoo.com Los Angeles Pop-up Store Launch Party with Galore Magazine on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

After online speculation of a breakup between Taylor and Cartwright, the couple put rumors of a split to bed during an interview with HuffPost in August 2017.

"You definitely can [put the kibosh on that rumor]. Don't read those! You can't read that stuff," Taylor said. "We have arguments like I'm sure you have with your significant other. Things get magnified differently because we're on TV."

Cartwright added, "It's crazy. If we unfollow [one another on social media], everyone finds out."

"It comes with the territory for us with the show," Taylor continued. "They are bored, and I guess there were no stories that day. We have our ups and down."

He also addressed the matter on X (formerly Twitter) after a fan inquired about the status of their relationship in a since-deleted post: "Nope we are good, relationships always have ups and downs and in our world an argument means the world is ending."

In addition, Taylor responded to a different user that it was "not true" that Cartwright "dumped" him.

"We are actually sitting on couch watching lost, deciding what to order for dinner. Stay away from dumb articles," he wrote.

December 11, 2017: Jax Taylor admits to cheating on Brittany Cartwright

Allegations of an affair between Taylor and Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers surfaced on the season 6 premiere on Dec. 4, 2017, with Taylor initially denying the claim. However, in the following week's episode, Taylor confessed to cheating on Cartwright with his former SUR co-worker.

"Tell me the truth. You did have sex with her?" Cartwright demanded, to which Taylor responded, "Yes, it's true. Yes. It was when we were going through bad times."

Taylor further explained in a confessional, "This isn't my first time being caught cheating. In the past, I've gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn't work out for me ... Brittany and I had been fighting for a long time. There's just so many things. I didn't know [Faith] was gonna say anything."

After Taylor admitted the truth, Cartwright told him to "rot in hell" before heading to Las Vegas on vacation. According to the bartender, the moment happened eight months before it aired.

January 15, 2018: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright move forward after infidelity

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

Following his cheating confession, Cartwright decided to forgive — though not forget — Taylor for having sex with Stowers, who later told PEOPLE in July 2018 that she "should have just known better."

"I was raised to be a good Christian woman, and that is all about forgiveness, and I believe everybody deserves it," Cartwright said on the Jan. 15 episode. "Even Jax."

Before Taylor promised that "nothing will ever happen again," Cartwright acknowledged that things would be difficult and encouraged Taylor to seek therapy.

"I love you too much not to try to work things out," Cartwright told Taylor. "And there's going to be a lot of, like, guidelines that you're going to have to go by, like you are going to start therapy, aren't you?"

She continued, "I know we're probably going to get into arguments every now and then because that's just how life is, but the way you talk to me has got to change."

April 16, 2018: Viewers see Jax Taylor break up with Brittany Cartwright during season 6

Months after forgiving Taylor, fans were shocked to witness Taylor break up with Cartwright on Vanderpump Rules.

"It has nothing to do with you, and I need to make some changes," Taylor told Cartwright. "You deserve to be happy, you deserve to get married, you deserve to have kids, you deserve to have someone treat you like the princess that you are, and I just am not that person."

He continued, "I am not good in relationships. You deserve a lot better than me. I just don't think we can be together anymore."

Amid crying and hurling expletives at Taylor, Cartwright asked, "How can you do this to me whenever I've been through so much, and I'm trying to help you and trying to work on things with you?"

By the time their breakup was televised, the couple had reconciled off-screen, and Taylor spoke to PEOPLE Now in December 2017 about their relationship status.

"We've kind of weathered the storm," he explained. "We're still going through it ... [but] we're in a great place now — probably better than we've ever been. I can say the last eight months have been better than when we first started dating."

Taylor said he was still planning on proposing to Cartwright and making it "really special and romantic for her."

June 8, 2018: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announce engagement

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor hugging.

After season 6 of Vanderpump Rules finished airing in May, Taylor proposed to Cartwright with a 3-carat diamond engagement ring designed by Los Angeles-based jeweler Kyle Chan Design, whom Taylor noted on Instagram "knocked it out of the park." Cartwright called her cushion-cut halo ring "gorgeous."



The happy couple celebrated their engagement at the beachside restaurant Neptune's Net in Malibu, California. Cartwright later shared two photos of her ring (with her fiancé smiling in the background) while teasing there would be more to come on season 7 of Vanderpump Rules.

She captioned the images, "We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can't wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. 💝👑 love can win 💝💝."

May 14, 2019: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright buy their first home

Brittany Cartwright Instagram Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright after purchasing their home.

A few weeks before their wedding, Cartwright revealed on Instagram that she and Taylor purchased their dream home together.

"We have so much to look forward to ❤️," she captioned a photo of the two holding keys to their new house in Valley Village, L.A. "We are moving into our first home together this week, we are getting married in less than 2 months, and we start filming season 8!! We are growing up, moving forward, & working for our forever happiness."

Later, in 2021, Taylor and Cartwright invited Open House TV for a tour of their $1.9 million farmhouse ahead of the arrival of their baby. The expecting mother revealed that she was behind the home's design.

"It's like our favorite place to be — this whole open area with the living room and the kitchen together," Cartwright said in the video before adding, "I decorated all of these bookshelves. I have old photos and new photos, but I wanted to keep the frames all the same with black and a white matte."

June 29, 2019: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright get married

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in the bride's home state, with 240 guests attending the magical ceremony.

Cartwright wore a Netta BenShabu wedding gown that transformed into three different looks throughout the night, while Taylor sported a traditional tuxedo by Jack Victor.

The bridal party was comprised of her fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Scheana, Katie, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Lala Kent.

"It feels amazing," Cartwright told PEOPLE exclusively before the big day. "We're stronger and happier than we've ever been. We've been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we've just gotten stronger and stronger."

Taylor added, "We know we love each other. We know we want to be together. We're just really excited. Just really happy with where we are right now."

June 29, 2020: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrate their first anniversary

In honor of their one-year wedding anniversary, the pair shared photos on social media to mark the milestone.

"Thank you for making me laugh every single day and for being my best friend," Cartwright captioned a wedding portrait on Instagram. "You're my lobster and I love you to pieces."

For his part, Taylor posted a cute snap of their two dogs next to a bouquet of roses and another of the floral arrangement with a card sent from one of their friends.

"Can't believe that year flew by so quick," Taylor wrote.

September 21, 2020: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announce they're having a baby

Brittany Cartwright Instagram Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they are having a baby.

In September 2020, Taylor and Cartwright announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together.

Cartwright posted a series of photos holding up several sonograms as Taylor cradled her baby bump. The couple revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that their bundle of joy would arrive in April 2021.

"We had been trying for around five months, and we just can't wait to grow our family," Cartwright said. "I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps ... we were ready to go! I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test, and it was positive!"

She added, "I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

That same month, the couple held a sex reveal party and learned they were having a baby boy.

"We are totally over the moon!! We are shocked beyond belief!! This is truly a dream come true for Jax especially, and we just can't wait to meet our little prince!!" Taylor and Cartwright told PEOPLE.

December 4, 2020: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announce their exit from Vanderpump Rules

Taylor and Cartwright announced they would no longer appear on the Bravo series in separate Instagram posts in December 2020.

"The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," Cartwright captioned a series of throwback photos. "Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules."

TV personality Andy Cohen commented on the news on his SiriusXM radio show, praising Taylor for creating "so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show."

"He will go down as one of the biggest reality stars in their moment," Cohen said before adding, "That was an incredible run that they had."

April 12, 2021: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright welcome their first child

Brittany Cartwright Instagram Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright with their son Cruz.

Taylor and Cartwright welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12, 2021, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, California. Both parents shared the same photo of them carefully holding their newborn son.

"I've never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it's 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in," Taylor wrote on Instagram. "I don't think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now."

Cartwright echoed the sentiment, writing, "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. 💙 We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

March 28, 2023: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announce podcast and discuss their relationship

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27, 2023.

The first-time parents launched the podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany in March 2023, opening up about everything from parenthood and marriage to friendships and reality TV.

In the premiere episode, Taylor and Cartwright spoke candidly about their relationship, with Taylor admitting there are "good days and bad days" in their marriage. Still, he shared he planned to do whatever it took to make it work.

"I don't believe in divorce. My parents didn't get divorced," Taylor said. "I don't believe in that. Marriage is work. I'm not saying every day is amazing."

Later in the conversation, he added, "Even through all this, and even though my life is a lot better now, I'm still tough to handle. I think she's the only one that can put up with me, really."

Cartwright agreed, saying, "[It] takes some patience."

January 2024: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright land a second spinoff

Seven years after their first spinoff, Taylor and Cartwright were cast as leads on the latest Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley. The pair are set to appear alongside former Vanderpump Rules star Doute and other new faces when the show premieres on Bravo on March 19.

The spinoff will feature Taylor and Cartwright raising Cruz while Doute explores motherhood with her partner, Luke Broderick.

February 29, 2024: Brittany Cartwright announces she and Jax Taylor have separated

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'.

In anticipation of The Valley's upcoming release, Brittany invited one of the cast members and her good friend, Michelle Lally, onto When Reality Hits and their conversation turned personal.

Cartwright revealed that she and Taylor were no longer living together and were taking time apart.

"I'm taking one day at a time," she said. "I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."



The news came about a week after Cartwright addressed rumors about their marriage. According to the Kentucky native, there were new developments in her relationship with Taylor after they filmed The Valley "months ago," but she didn't share further details then.

"Marriage is hard and people go through ups and downs all the time and it’s completely normal," she said. “I just want to make one thing clear and that is that my life is not a publicity stunt for anything."

