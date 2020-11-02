Chicago Bears' Javon Wims Sucker-Punches His Way Into Cheap Shot Hall Of Fame

Javon Wims has a new position: cheap shot artist.

In an NFL game Sunday, the Chicago Bears wide receiver approached New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from behind, tapped him and then brazenly punched him in the head. Twice.

Ranking the things that got the most hurt here:



1: Javon Wims’ hand

2: Javon Wims’ bank account

Last: Anything on CJ Gardner-Johnson’s bodypic.twitter.com/THrcUlalUJ — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) November 1, 2020

Wims was ejected. A fine and suspension are in the offing.

He ticked off Bears coach Matt Nagy, too.

“It’s selfish and it should have zero part in this game,” Nagy said in a postgame interview. “I’m just very disappointed in him for that.”

Wims’ outrageous misbehavior had no clear motive. Perhaps he was upset at Gardner-Johnson for sticking a finger in the face of another Bears receiver, Anthony Miller, on a previous possession, NFL.com reported. Or maybe he was still angry after Gardner-Johnson yanked off Wims’ mouthguard, the Chicago Tribune noted.

The Saints won in overtime, 26-23.

