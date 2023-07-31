Javon Walton, Drake, Questlove, and More Pay Tribute to Angus Cloud

Hollywood is in shock over the sudden death of Angus Cloud. The breakout “Euphoria” actor died at age 25 following mental health struggles and drug addiction.

HBO released a statement through the “Euphoria” Twitter handle, saying “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Admirers of Cloud paid tribute to the actor shortly after news of his passing was announced. His “Euphoria” costar Javon Walton, who plays Fez’s adopted brother on the show, wrote “rest easy brother.”

Drake, an executive producer on “Euphoria,” posted an Instagram Story that said simply “good soul” on a picture of Cloud.

Questlove wrote on Instagram, “Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud”

“Rest in peace, angel,” singer Chlöe Bailey tweeted.

Rapper Denzel Curry tweeted a selfie of himself and Cloud, telling him to “Rest in Power.”

Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g



“Please remember how loved you are,” “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler tweeted. “Oh Angus, we celebrate you.”

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

Cloud’s family confirmed his passing on July 31. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement added, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud was cast on “Euphoria” after being seen by casting scout Eléonore Hendricks walking through Brooklyn.

“People think, ‘Oh, he just shows up. He’s just this lazy stoner,’” casting director Jennifer Venditti told Variety in 2022. “Angus doesn’t get enough credit.”

The actor portrayed drug dealer Fez on the hit HBO series, and also appeared in 2023 Tribeca Film Festival critically acclaimed fraternity drama “The Line.”

