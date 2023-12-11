Javon Small scores 18, Oklahoma State beats Tulsa 72-57 at The Battleground 2K

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Javon Small hit 10 of 13 from the free-throw line and scored 18 points and Quion Williams added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting Sunday night to help Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 72-57 at The Battleground 2K.

Oklahoma State had lost back-to-back games to No. 15 Creighton at the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Nov. 30 and at Southern Illinois on Tuesday.

PJ Haggerty and Tyshawn Archie scored 13 apiece to lead Tulsa (5-3). Cobe Williams added 12 and Carlous Williams 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Golden Hurricane made just four of its first 19 field-goal attempts as Oklahoma State, which opened the game with a 17-2 run, took a 19-point lead when Williams converted a three-point play with 5:32 left in the first half. Tulsa hit 5 of 7 shots as it scored 15 of the final 20 points before intermission to trim its deficit to 35-26.

Brandon Garrison made a layup to push the lead back to double figures about 40 seconds into the second half before Small, Bryce Thompson and Jamyron Keller — who scored all his eight points in the second half — each hit a 3-pointer in a 15-6 spurt that made it 50-32 with 13:26 to play.

Isaiah Miranda, a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2022, made his debut for the Cowboys and scored two points, with two rebounds, a steal and two fouls — including a technical — in four minutes of action. The 7-foot-1 redshirt freshman, who transferred from N.C. State, poked the ball away from Tulsa guard PJ Haggerty, dived on the floor to secure possession near midcourt and passed it ahead before getting up an running down the lane for a put-back dunk that made it 62-49 with 6:40 to play.

Oklahoma State has a week off before the Cowboys play host to Oral Roberts on Nov. 17. Tulsa returns home for a game Saturday against Missouri State.

