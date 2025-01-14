Javohn Garcia scores 16 to lead McNeese over Houston Christian 75-59 for 7th straight victory

HOUSTON (AP) — Javohn Garcia and DJ Richards scored 16 apiece to lead McNeese over Houston Christian 75-59 on Monday night, upping the Cowboys' win streak to seven.

Garcia also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Cowboys (12-5, 6-0 Southland Conference). Richards added four steals. Joe Charles had 11 points.

The Huskies (6-11, 3-3) were led by D'Aundre Samuels with 15 points, five assists and three steals. Julian Mackey added nine points and Bryson Dawkins finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press