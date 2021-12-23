Javin DeLaurier becomes 1st CEBLer to graduate to NBA after signing with Bucks

Niagara River Lions forward Javin DeLaurier became the first CEBL player to later sign an NBA contract after inking a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. (Submitted by CEBL - image credit)

Power forward Javin DeLaurier signed a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, making him the first Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) player to later ink an NBA contract.

DeLaurier spent the 2021 CEBL season with Niagara, helping lead the River Lions to the title game and earning a spot on the All-CEBL first team.

The 23-year-old Mission Viejo, Calif., native averaged a double-double of 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds with the River Lions before signing with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G League affiliate.

"We are incredibly happy for Javin as he signs his contract today becoming the first CEBL player to move on to the NBA," said CEBL CEO and commissioner Mike Morreale.

"As a league we celebrate Javin's achievements and thank him for making our league a stop along his basketball journey. We can't wait to tune in."

DeLaurier could make his NBA debut as soon as Thursday night when the Bucks visit the Dallas Mavericks.

"To see a young man accomplish his dream is truly special. Javin was counted out coming out of Duke, and within two years turned himself into an NBA player," said River Lions head coach and co-general manager Victor Raso.

"I am thrilled for Javin and his family, and I am incredibly proud of the River Lions organization for helping a young man's dream become a reality."

10 former CEBL players litter NBA G League rosters, including reigning MVP Xavier Moon (Agua Caliente Clippers, Edmonton Stingers) and top Canadian Lindell Wigginton (Herd, Hamilton Honey Badgers).

The CEBL's fourth season begins in May 2022.