Javier Tebas says the gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid is getting closer

In terms of their financial situation, FC Barcelona are gradually finding normality again. It is this very normality that has evaded them for the last couple of seasons and it has greatly limited them as well. However, Barcelona can now find some solace in the fact that they may be able to make signings again in a more efficient way.

Their primary target remains the signing of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, but he will not be a cheap acquisition. It is expected that the Spanish star will cost around €58 million, which is the value of his release clause, if Barcelona truly wish to bring him over to the club.

However, the entire point of improving the squad as much as possible is to return Barça to their most glorious version. The club wishes to be a dominant figure in both Spain and Europe again, and that is a position that their arch-rivals Real Madrid are currently sitting comfortably in.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they seem to be getting one step closer to their goal of matching Los Blancos strike for strike. As highlighted by SPORT, La Liga president Javier Tebas has recently replied to the question of whether or not Barça are finally inching closer to Real Madrid:

“Evidently. Real Madrid has had a salary policy in line with their income structure, even lower. Now Barcelona is adjusting theirs and therefore is getting closer. We’ll see if they succeed. It would be good for Barcelona and for La Liga.”

Coming from Tebas himself, this is a massive statement. This means that Barcelona are now truly closer than ever to finding enough sustainability within their economic structure to incorporate top level signings without needing to pull levers as they did in the past.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already even stated himself that the club is now in a position to sign the 21-year-old Athletic Club star. When asked about this statement, and if it was a bluff or not, Tebas had the following to say:

“We must remember that the 1:1 scenario has to be met. They don’t have it today, but they are closer than ever to achieving it. If they do, they can sign Nico Williams or another player with similar characteristics.”

For now, the aspirations of Barça remain to first get everything in order before they proceed with a big move. The player that they are targeting is currently participating in the European Championship, and has devoted himself to it completely. As for Barcelona, the desire to overcome Real Madrid and everyone else remains a constant.