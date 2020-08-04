Javier scheduled to start for Houston at Arizona

Houston Astros (5-4, second in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-7, fifth in the AL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .60 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks went 44-37 at home in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last year.

The Astros went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team last year and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press