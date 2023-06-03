Javier Mendez: Sean O’Malley has capability and heart to upset Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Javier Mendez thinks Sean O'Malley has the tools to dethrone Aljamain Sterling.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) in the UFC 292 headliner Aug. 19 at TD Garden in Boston.

In what is a striker vs. grappler matchup on paper, American Kickboxing Academy head coach Mendez says don’t count O’Malley out if he’s able to fend off Sterling’s takedowns. He sees “The Suga Show” having a big advantage on the feet.

“It’s an obvious fight,” Mendez told The Schmo. “For Sterling, he can’t beat him in the standup. He’s not going to beat O’Malley in the standup. He has to close the gap, get on his back. If Sterling can do that, which he’s very much capable of doing, it’s going to be a bad night for O’Malley. But if O’Malley can keep it off the floor – keep it at a distance and use his great striking – it could be an upset.”

Mendez was impressed with O’Malley’s performance against Petr Yan at UFC 280, when he outlasted the former champion with a razor-thin decision. Although Mendez thought Yan won the fight, he saw resilience in O’Malley.

“O’Malley has that capability and he’s got the heart,” Mendez said. “He proved it when he fought Petr Yan. He proved that he had the heart because he got lumped up pretty good. He came back, so I was impressed with O’Malley. I didn’t think he won that fight, but regardless, I was impressed. … He’s got the heart of a lion and he goes to fight. He proved that in that fight, so you can’t count O’Malley out no matter what.”

