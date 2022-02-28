Javier Bardem promises live-action Little Mermaid is 'going to be something really amazing'

Next year, King Triton will be part of our world when the live-action Little Mermaid swims into theaters. Not much is known about the highly anticipated musical, but Javier Bardem, who plays the mermaid king, says it will be something to behold.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, the film is slated to come out May 26, 2023. Though Bardem is under the sea in The Little Mermaid, he's as excited as everyone else to get some eyes on it.

"It's coming out next year, and I can't wait to see it! It's going to be something really amazing," Bardem said on the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show.

Though The Little Mermaid will be a musical, it remains to be seen if Barden will belt out the tunes himself. When he played Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos, he said, "It was kind of a surprise to me to see that I could actually sing." He added, "The bongos I could more or less deal with because I play drums, but the singing was the challenging part. But if you surround yourself with good people, like the teachers [to work on] your singing voice, the great music supervisors, you may sing! I am the living proof of that."

In addition to being up for Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards, both Bardem and his wife Penélope Cruz are up for lead-acting Oscars.

"It makes it very special. The fact that we're both nominated for the same year, it's something really unique," Bardem said of the dual honors. And who got the news first in that esteemed thespian household?

"Best Actor first. But I said, 'Hold on, hold on, hold on. Hold on. This doesn't make any sense if you are not in. And then it came out, hers, and now we celebrate!" Bardem said.

