Javier Bardem held up a Prince concert because the singer was waiting for him to finish dinner

While appearing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, actor Javier Bardem revealed that he once did what many would consider unthinkable: He accidentally caused Prince to start a concert an hour late.

"He invited us," Bardem told Fallon, going on to explain that his wife Penelope Cruz was good friends with the legendary singer. According to the Academy Award winner, he was having dinner with Cruz and their friend, actor Jordi Molla, before one of Prince's concerts, enjoying the evening with dinner and dessert and drinks before realizing they'd been left alone for a little too long.

Prince and Javier Bardem
Prince and Javier Bardem

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Jaiver Bardem and Prince on stage together during Prince's 'Welcome 2 America' tour.

"We were like, 'Nobody's coming here to pick us up,'" Bardem recalled. "So I step out of the room and say, 'Hey, we are here.'"

He recounted how Prince came out and asked if they were done eating. When Bardem said they were, he told them to go their seats. The show started once they sat down, causing Bardem to realize he had inadvertently caused the one-hour concert delay.

"We were like, 'Oh, my God. They've been waiting an hour for us to finish the dinner!'" he told Fallon.

Jokingly calling the moment his "Hollywood star story," Bardem went on to apologize to the fans at the show and swore he had no idea that he was holding up the performance with his long meal. He also shared a fun Prince story about the first time he went to the singer's house — the night he won a Best Supporting Oscar for No Country for Old Men in 2008.

"It's Javier Bardem plus 17," is how he said he announced himself at the house when showing up, since he had brought 17 people with him to the Oscars.

"I don't even understand how in the world today I could fit 17 people in the theater," Bardem added with a laugh, saying that Prince couldn't have been more generous and let everyone into the party.

Watch the interview above, and hear Bardem's story around the three-minute mark.

