Javier Baez pranks TV reporter by scaring her on live broadcast

Javier Baez has jokes.

The Chicago Cubs second baseman was apparently feeling frisky after extending his 10-game hitting streak and picking up his National League-best 25th RBI in a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Friday afternoon.

He decided to share his good feelings with NBC Sports Chicago reporter Kelly Crull by sneaking up on her in the middle of an in-game dugout report.





Good times, Javier. Baez explained his thinking very matter-of-factly in a postgame interview with Crull.

“You’ve got to have fun,” he said. “I saw you talking. I saw that little red light. I was like that’s the perfect time to scare you, and I did. So, it was fun.”

On the Diamond: @Kelly_Crull talks with Javy Baez after the Cubs' win over the Brewers, presented by @JandSJewelers pic.twitter.com/NmtCf0iO32 — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) April 27, 2018





After a 7-8 start, the Cubs have won six out of their last eight games. Everything is more fun when you’re winning.

Javy Baez had a scare in store for Kelly Crull on Friday. (Screen shot)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL draft grades for Round 1

• Report: Cowboys star moving on to big new career

• Dan Devine: Warriors vs. Pelicans series preview

• Report: Chargers to cut team icon AntonioGates

