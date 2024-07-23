Aguirre returns as Mexico's head coach for a third time. Rafael Marquez will be his assistant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Javier Aguirre has been appointed head coach of Mexico's national team for the third time and will replace Jaime Lozano, the Mexican soccer federation confirmed Monday.

Rafael Marquez, who played in five World Cups for Mexico and was the coach of Barcelona's reserve team, will be Aguirre’s main assistant.

The 65-year-old Aguirre led Mexico to the Round of 16 at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups. Mexico was knocked out in that round at every World Cup between 1994 and 2018, then was eliminated in the group stage in 2022.

“(Aguirre) is without a doubt the Mexican coach with the longest and most recognized career abroad and he also has in-depth knowledge of the processes in national teams,” said Duilio Davino, director of national teams.

Davino said Marquez will be Aguirre's assistant for two years under a plan for him to take over as head coach for the 2030 World Cup.

"'Rafa' is one of the most important players in Mexican history with a great national and international career who began his coaching career with an emblematic team. We have offered him to be the assistant until 2026 so that he can contribute his knowledge and then assume the leadership,” Davino said.

Lozano was hired last year to replace Diego Cocca and led Mexico to the 2023 Gold Cup title. He was fired two weeks after Mexico's group-stage exit at the Copa America.

Aguirre is the only Mexican who has coached at the elite level in Europe. He has led six teams in Spain, including Atlético de Madrid and Mallorca, with which he reached the final of the Copa del Rey this past season.

He has also coached the national teams of Japan and Egypt.

Aguirre's first games back in charge will be in September when Mexico plays friendlies against New Zealand and Canada in the United States.

The 45-year-old Marquez played in his last World Cup in Russia in 2018. As a player, Marquez won four league titles and two Champions League titles with Barcelona.

He had coached Barcelona's reserve team the last two years.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Carlos Rodriguez, The Associated Press