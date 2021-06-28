Javid warns UK has to learn to live with Covid but 19 July will be start of ‘exciting new journey’

(Independent)

New health secretary Sajid Javid has warned the UK will have to learn to live with Covid as he said he was confident lockdown restrictions in England could be lifted on 19 July.

The date will mark the start of “exciting new journey” for the country, he said.

But he would not commit to removing all the existing pandemic rules next month.

In his first official appearance in his new role, he told MPs that ministers “see no reason to go beyond” July 19. He added: “We owe it to the British people … not to wait a moment longer than we need to.”

The date would be “not only the end of the line but the start of an exciting new journey for our country”, he said.

