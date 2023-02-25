Junior Firpo celebrates - Javi Gracia makes instant impact as victorious Leeds move out of relegation zone - Oli Scarff/AFP

Junior Firpo’s first Premier League goal may yet prove to be a vital one in Leeds’ hopes of avoiding relegation - as might the appointment of manager Javi Gracia who celebrated his first game in charge in style.

Firpo was on the end of an impressive 77th minute attack in which Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison combined to work the ball to him in the Southampton area.

The Spanish full-back took a controlling touch before converting a right-foot shot which both defender Jan Bednarek and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu might have blocked.

Javi Gracia and his team celebrate Firpo's opener – Javi Gracia makes instant impact as victorious Leeds move out of relegation zone

It took until the 35th minute for either side to muster a shot on target, when Patrick Bamford did well to get in front of his marker but could only loop up a shot which Bazunu caught comfortably.

It was one of a handful of promising attacks for the home side, managed for the first time by former Watford boss Gracia following his midweek appointment on a “flexible” contract.

But Leeds’ next meaningful possession almost led to disaster when Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson made a mess of a move in which they had superior numbers but turned the ball over quickly.

Southampton broke immediately downfield and Kamaldeen Sulemana found Ebere Paul Onuachu whose curling shot brought a diving stop out of Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.

It was the first save of a match which, for all the high stakes and passionate Elland Road crowd, was also played with a large degree of caution.

Leeds, with winger Wilfried Gnonto particularly active down the left, threatened midway through the first half when his pass was gathered by the overlapping Firpo.

His cross, touched on by Bamford, was headed goalwards by Aaronson only for the ball to strike team-mate Harrison in the face with Saints defender Romain Perraud fortunate to escape punishment for shirt pulling.

Leeds opened the second half with more urgency and Bamford did well to hold off Armel Bella-Kotchap before unleashing a shot which Bazunu saved easily enough.

Southampton maintained an occasional threat, with a James Ward-Prowse shot straight at Meslier and substitute Theo Walcott’s effort blocked by Firpo.

But the better chances fell to Leeds - with an Aaronson cross finding Summerville in a good position, only for Kyle Walker-Peters to block well.