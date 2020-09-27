Jaswant Singh played key role in improving relations with US in defence areas: AK Antony

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Former union minister Jaswant Singh was one of the most successful defence ministers, the country has seen and he played a key role in improving relations with the US especially in defence areas, said AK Antony, former defence minister while paying homage to the former.

"I'd like to pay respectful homage in the memory of late Jaswant Singh. He was one of the most successful defence ministers, the country has seen. His military background helped him strengthen our national security and modernise armed forces, said Antony.

"He played a key role in improving relations with the US in defence areas," he added.

The former union minister passed away today morning, due to a cardiac arrest, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi. According to the hospital, Singh's COVID-19 status was negative.

"He was admitted on June 25, 2020, and was treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said.

"Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away," it added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the former union minister.

A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet. (ANI)

