Jasprit Bumrah takes eight wickets as India hammer Australia to win first Test by 295 runs

Jasprit Bumrah takes eight wickets as India hammer Australia to win first Test by 295 runs

India laid down a marker as they completed a sensational 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test in Perth.

The hosts were bowled out for 238 shortly after tea on day four, as India wrapped up a big win and made a perfect start to the five-match series.

Australia resumed on 12-3 in their chase of an improbable 534, after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj’s efforts late on day three, and Usman Khawaja was soon dismissed by a Bumrah bouncer.

After Steve Smith fell to Siraj, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh steadied the ship with a partnership of 82, until Bumrah returned and had Head caught behind for 89.

Australia were eight-down at tea and victory was sealed within half an hour, Harshit Rana bowling Alex Carey as Australia lost a Test match at the Optus Stadium for the first time.

Bumrah finished with eight wickets in the match, five of those coming in the first innings when India bounced back from being bowled out for 150 to skittle Australia for 104.

The match was still largely in the balance at the halfway stage, but an opening partnership of 201 moved India firmly in front, KL Rahul making 77 but Yashasvi Jaiswal starring with a brilliant innings of 161.

Virat Kohli then made an unbeaten century, his 30th in Tests but his first in 16 months, as India declared on 487/6 to leave themselves just over two days to find the ten wickets for victory.

There is now a break until the second Test in Adelaide on December 6, when Australia will be looking for a significant turnaround in form.

They must win five Tests across the rest of this series and a two-match tour to Sri Lanka if they are to reach the World Test Championship final. India need to win three of the four remaining Tests in Australia.