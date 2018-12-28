Jasprit Bumrah’s six wickets verge India towards victory in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah produced a career-best bowling performance to leave India in a strong position after day three of the third Test against Australia in Melbourne.

A total of 15 wickets fell on a day dominated by Bumrah and Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Australia, replying to India’s first-innings total of 443 for seven declared, were dismissed for just 151, with seamer Bumrah taking six for 33.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Opener Marcus Harris and captain Tim Paine were Australia’s joint top scorers with 22 as a combination of Bumrah’s skill and some poor shots meant India forged a first-innings lead of 292.

Bumrah’s figures were the best by a visiting bowler in Australia since West Indies star Curtly Ambrose took seven for 25 in Perth during a 1992-93 series.

Pat Cummins took four wickets in eight balls to restrain India’s top-order (Reuters)

India’s attempts to push on, though, were hit by a blistering spell from Cummins, who took four for 10 as India ended an eventful day on 54 for five.

Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, who compiled a 170-run first innings partnership, both went for ducks as India lost five wickets for 26 runs during a hectic finish to the day’s action.

Cummins took four wickets in eight balls and only narrowly missed out on a hat-trick as he gave his team something to cheer on an otherwise demoralising day.

With two days left India’s lead is 346, leaving Australia facing a Herculean task to avoid defeat as India chase a 2-1 series lead with one Test left.

The highest successful fourth innings run chase at the MCG is 332, which underlines the size of Australia’s challenge.

PA