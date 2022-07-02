Jasprit Bumrah’s blaze with bat and brilliance with ball put India in charge

Ali Martin at Edgbaston
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Stuart Broad
    English cricketer (born 1986)
  • Jasprit Bumrah
    Jasprit Bumrah
    Indian cricketer
  • Joe Root
    Joe Root
    England cricketer
  • Ollie Pope
    Cricketer (born 1998)
<span>Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images

A stop-start second day of this rescheduled fifth Test was dominated by the man with the staccato run-up as Jasprit Bumrah, not content with inflicting the most expensive over in history on Stuart Broad, set about slicing his way through England’s top order.

Just 38.5 overs of play were possible due to rain interruptions but though maddening for the crowd, this proved enough to advance India’s position in the game and a series they lead 2-1. After an hour’s play before the close, the weather having finally relented, England had crumbled to 84 for five in reply to India’s 416 all out.

In between the cloudbursts Bumrah was simply irresistible. The first seam bowler to captain India since Kapil Dev in 1987, any thoughts of being a genuine all-rounder are usually between himself and the bathroom mirror. But as he walked off at stumps the smile said plenty, his earlier unbeaten 31 having seen Broad ship 35 runs in one over and figures of three for 35 utterly ruinous when it was England’s turn to bat.

Bumrah simply vaporised the top three of Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope by the time the late session began but it was the removal of Joe Root for 31 by Mohammed Siraj that may prove most telling. Fluent early on, England’s number four was skittish after the resumption and as he leaned back attempting to guide a four behind square, the ball decked back in lavishly and feathered an edge behind.

It meant Jack Leach striding out with 20 minutes remaining but he lasted just five balls, the nightwatchman immediately dropped in the slip cordon before being cramped for room by Mohammed Shami for another caught behind. Jonny Bairstow at least looked solid for his unbeaten 12, while it will be fascinating to see whether Ben Stokes continues his summer of outright aggression when he resumes on nought first thing.

Until this final hour played out in bright sunshine it had been a day when thoughts often turned to the old Brumbrella that for 20 years until 2001 spread across the entire outfield at Edgbaston whenever the heavens opened (only for repeat malfunctions and concerns over the effect on the pitch to see it rolled away for good in 2001).

A sell-out Saturday crowd spent the bulk of the time in a state of drizzly limbo, shuffling around the concourses waiting for official announcements and keeping the bar staff busy. They at least had another helping of this summer’s fast forward cricket to discuss, with the name of Bumrah likely to have featured heavily here.

His buccaneering display of tail-end swish came in the morning as India trowelled a further 78 runs on to their overnight 338 for seven and furthered the impact of Rishabh Pant’s 146 on day one. Ravindra Jadeja turned 83 into a third Test century for another Rajput sword dance celebration and Jimmy Anderson whistled up the 32nd five-wicket haul of his career with five for 60 from 21.5 overs; to think, he turns 40 later this month.

Broad also became the fifth Test cricketer to reach 550 wickets when a bouncer to Shami gave England their first incision, the number nine’s attempted uppercut over the single slip gratefully pouched by Leach. But during the over after Anderson terminated Jadeja’s hugely diligent knock – bowled on 104 attempting to thrash the second new ball – things rather unravelled for him.

Set on a short-ball plan – the type that backfired last summer when India’s tail flipped the Lord’s Test – Broad pounded in eight times for six legitimate deliveries that resulted in five wides, a no-ball, four fours, two sixes and a madcap single to finish it off.

Stuart Broad of England reacts towards Jasprit Bumrah of India during an over which goes for 35 runs during day two of the fifth Test match at Edgbaston on 2 July, 2022.
Stuart Broad conceded a record 35 runs in an over at the end of India’s innings. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Bumrah’s bat ended with a few of cherries on its edges but he had gumption in abundance; Broad, 15 years on from Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in the 2007 World T20, could expect another avalanche of Indian well-wishers on his social media accounts.

Soon it was back to the day job for Bumrah and in the three overs before rain brought an early lunch he dispensed with Lees, bowled with a ripper that angled in and passed through a yawning gate. After the first 75-minute delay break for rain Bumrah then found himself on a hat-trick when Crawley’s struggles continued with a hard-handed fence to third slip. Root, out there with the score a familiar 27 for two, survived as another lash of Bumrah’s bullwhip action whizzed past his outside edge.

Root and Pope made it through to the next interruption unscathed but during a 40-minute passage of play between 3.15pm and 3.55pm the latter fell. For the third time in the day it came off the final delivery of an over extended by a no-ball, Pope teased into a booming drive on 10 and edging to second slip. Pope looked to the heavens in disgust but if there was anyone up there, they were smiling down on Bumrah.

