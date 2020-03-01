Jasper Stuyven's race-winning Trek Madone SLR Disc - Gallery

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven's Omloop het niewsblad Trek Madone

Jasper Stuyven bagged the biggest victory of his career when he outsprinted compatriot Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a two-man sprint to secure the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad title in tough, trademark Opening Weekend conditions. This result couldn't have come at a better time for the Trek-Segafredo rider after a string of below-par performances put paid to the Belgian's Spring Classics ambitions last year.

Stuyven made his debut as a professional rider in 2014 and has long been considered as the next big Belgian prospect despite living in the shadow of decorated cobbled Classics campaigners, Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert. The Trek-Segafredo rider lived up to his potential when he won Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne back in 2016, following up that performance with a fourth-place finish in the Omloop two years later.

As was the trend at Opening Weekend, disc brakes were the order of the day outnumbering the rim brake-equipped teams considerably - in fact, all the WorldTour teams, save for UAE Team Emirates, AG2R La Mondiale and Team Ineos, chose to forego rim-brake actuation.

Trek-Segafredo elected to use their flagship Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc eTap bikes. The Madone is highly regarded for its stellar ride quality thanks in part to the adjustable top-tube IsoSpeed decoupler and aero shaped seatpost - attributes that would no doubt have come in handy for Stuyven and his teammates over the rougher, cobbled roads of the Omloop route.

Stuyven's Madone features a red/white design style that runs throughout the bike's composition. The signature colourway known as 'Viper Red/Trek White' provides the perfect canvas from which to display both the sponsor logos as well as Trek's very own moniker, the latter of which takes up most of the downtube's real estate.

The component list is naturally from the top drawer. A full SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain complete with a 54/41T, 10-33T chainset configuration takes care of the gearing. This ratio provides a good balance between top-end shunt and climbing efficiency and would have ensured predictable and precise shifting accuracy over the cobbled sectors. Speaking of cobbles, a clever hack from the Trek-Segafredo mechanics saw the inclusion of several rubber grommets on the edges of the Bontrager Bat Cage bottle cages to safeguard and guarantee the safe passage of the water bottles.

The red/white theme continues into the cockpit where a compendium of Bontrager accessories such an XXX Blendr stem (130mm, -17degree) and XXX Aero handlebar combo wrapped in Bontrager Perf Line bar tape round off the touchpoints.

To make the most of the conditions on the day and nullify the effects of crosswinds, Stuyven chose to employ the semi-aero 47mm Bontrager Aeolus 4 XXX tubular wheels wrapped in 25C Pirelli P-Zero tubular tyres. Lastly and rather surprisingly, the now-discontinued Bontrager inForm Team Issue saddle completes the build proving pro riders do indeed have preferences and prefer to stick with components they've tried and tested.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Jasper Stuyven's Trek Madone SLR Disc

Jasper Stuyven's Trek Madone SLR 9 eTap AXS Disc full bike specifications