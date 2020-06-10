JasonMould Expands Low-Volume Plastic Injection Molding Production And Rapid Prototyping Services Offerings

Leading Chinese plastic injection molding maker builds customer relationships with smaller production runs

HUIZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / JasonMould, a top professional China plastic injection molding manufacturer, announced today that it is expanding its low-volume production service offerings. Custom plastic injection molding China is a market that is shifting toward lower production runs. A China low volume manufacturing service therefore makes sense. The mold maker, which works with clients in the US, Japan and EU, specializes in plastic mold production for medical equipment, household appliances, safety equipment, electronic equipment and monitoring systems.

"We were getting more and more requests for short runs of molded plastic parts," said a spokesperson for the company. "This aligns with the general industrial trend toward ‘just-in-time' and bespoke manufacturing. It's called Industry 4.0. People want a more customized product today. That's the need we're serving by offering a wider range of low quantity options."

The addition of new low-volume services is part of the company's broader strategy of excellence across the company's facilities and personnel. This includes consistent maintenance of the highest machining standards. Being able to produce at high quality, but in small quantities, also takes highly trained people. The company was prepared for this shift because of its long-term commitment to continuous employee improvement and skills building. It's also a product of JasonMold's dedication to providing a clean and safe work environment.

JasonMould was established in 2010. It is now a leading injection molding manufacturer in China. The company is respected as a professional China plastic injection molding manufacturer, with plastic injection molding processes, plastic injection mold design, custom plastic injection molding and plastic injection molding products. The company has a factory measuring over 15,000 square meters, housing plastic injection tooling divisions possessing different machinery and expertise. The company offers tools ranging from small and precise mobile phone parts to large automotive parts. Export customers span the U.S.A., Europe, Japan and the UK.

