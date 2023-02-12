Jason Wu Sure Knows How to Make a Beautiful Dress

With each look considerably spaced out, it felt as if the models were delicately floating around the Guggenheim.

One thing about Jason Wu is that he knows how to make pretty dresses, and for Fall 2023 he made full use of that skill. Revealed at the Guggenheim Museum on Sunday, Wu's elegant new collection is a perfect mix of edginess and softness, combining dramatic draping with romantic textures.

Beyond the clothing itself, what really stood out from the show was its pacing. In a noticeable departure from fashion's usual runway rhythm, the models slowly appeared on the Guggenheim's amphitheater stage and took their time walking around the circular venue. With each look considerably spaced out, it felt as if the models were delicately floating across the venue. In the background, a slow, melodic, white noise-like soundtrack composed by Sebastien Perrin droned on, further delaying the tempo. The curvature of the round amphitheater, combined with Wu's timeless collection, ultimately gave the feeling of infinite space. In an industry that is often concerned with speed, Wu shows that there is value in taking a breath and allowing the audience to appreciate beauty.

This consideration for quality over quantity is also apparent across the collection, which features many red carpet-worthy looks that stylists are sure to love. There is a series of elegant silk gowns printed with a black floral detail; the same pattern is also cut into an oversized blouse. Other highlights include a gold cut-out jersey dress and a see-through silk chiffon turtleneck that are both classic and of-the-moment. But the look that most powerfully carried the drama forward was a black ballgown with a tight bustier and flared silhouette, making for an eye-catching contrast.

With all that being said, there was a noticeable lack of body diversity on the runway (representative of an industry-wide issue, of course), leaving us to wonder how these gorgeous pieces would have looked on a broader range of body types.

See every look from Jason Wu's Fall 2023 collection below.

