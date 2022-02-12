Jason Wu Is Damn Good at Making Beautiful Clothes

The designer's Fall 2022 collection was packed with elegant, ladylike pieces.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In fashion, we — those who cover the shows, pull for editorials and post to social media — tend to gravitate towards the "interesting." That could mean anything from the show-stoppingly ornate to the avant-garde weird; so long as it demands attention, we're happy to grant it.

But it's easy to forget that the plain ol' beautiful things can be interesting, too, as Jason Wu reminded us with his Fall 2022 runway on Saturday. Wu has always been at his best when he aims for the ultra-feminine, and this collection is the perfect example of that. Packed with ladylike silhouettes, rich jewel tones and delicate details, the collection is inspired by a 1950s-style glamour, paying tribute to American couture, per the show notes, and that's evident in every single garment. (On a personal note, I love this collection even more knowing it was dedicated to Wu's cat Jinxy, who recently passed and will surely be very missed.)

Of course, with that kind of jumping off point, these are clothes that demand to be seen outside of a Zoom screen — nary a sweatshirt or louche pant in sight. The day dresses are stellar, done up in slinky satins, natty tweeds and one particularly stunning point d'esprit tulle number in a mustard yellow. Wu's take on a puffer coat comes with a full skirt and is belted at the waist. He'll put delicate lace on a collared cardigan or a midi skirt panel; he plays with high-low hemlines and bubble skirts. And there's excellent eveningwear, too: a highlighter pink gown with a trailing train, a kelly green gown complete with pockets and a giant bow at the bust.

There's a whisper of Valentino here, a hint of Carolina Herrera there — and no surprise, when they share inspirations in common — but all of the elements combine to make something uniquely Wu. It's one of the designer's strongest collections in recent memory, especially the print work and color play. Sometimes, it is enough to just be pretty.

A look from the Jason Wu Fall 2022 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

