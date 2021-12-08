Jason on why he and Chrishell kept their relationship secret on season four

Photo credit: Chrishell Stause - Instagram

It's been a few weeks since Selling Sunset returned to screens after over a year, finally filling that real estate slash reality TV shaped hole in our lives. That's not to say season four wasn't worth the wait though, with plenty of drama to keep us on the edge of our seats from start to finish (Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan, we're looking at you). One storyline that was noticeably missing from the show however, is the romance between Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause, who confirmed their relationship earlier this year.

The pair, who met while working at The Oppenheim Group (obvs), made things official during the summer, right around the time Selling Sunset season four was being filmed. Understandably then, most of us expected to see this play out on the latest season, so why didn't it?

According to Jason, who spoke to US Weekly, the decision to keep their relationship on the down-low was Chrishell's. "I think when [a relationship is] public, it puts a lot of just added pressures and publicity and opinion," the 44-year-old revealed. "I think it’s nice to kind of start a relationship in the way that normal relationships kind of grow and progress. And that’s just between two people."

He continued: "I think that we were both more comfortable with that approach, and I liked that. I followed her lead on things, and I respected her decision making on that. I think that that’s the right approach for anyone."

As for whether they kept their romance secret from their colleagues in the office, Jason admitted they couldn't hide it from everyone. "We told some close friends, but if you want to keep something private, you have to generally not tell too many people. It’s hard to keep a secret amongst a lot of people."

"Everyone was super supportive," he said of the moment they shared the news with their cast mates.

While we didn't get to see much (read: anything at all) of the couple on season four, thankfully, if the preview for season five is anything to go by, we'll be taking a deep-dive into their dating life soon enough...

