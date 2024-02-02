Jason Tindall is the Premier League's arch wind-up merchant: He does not care what you think

Jason Tindall, Eddie Howe's right-hand man, stood in for him on Friday morning and defended his touchline antics - Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

He is the face that launched a hundred social media memes and the Premier League’s ultimate wind-up merchant. The irritant on the touchline who gets under the skin of managers and coaching staff unlike anyone else.

There is not a more high profile or divisive assistant manager in the Premier League than Jason Tindall. With his perma-tan, sparkling white teeth and demonstrative antics in the technical area, he is a man opposition fans love to hate and Newcastle’s celebrate for doing so.

On Tuesday night, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery became the latest manager to become annoyed with Tindall – the way he speaks to the fourth official, the way he verbally antagonises rivals, players and staff. Having seen his side well-beaten at Villa Park, Emery refused to shake Tindall’s hand after the game. The smirk on Tindall’s face, who had put his hand out to be shaken, said it all.

“It’s not deliberate, I’m just me,” said Tindall, who had been asked to step in for Howe’s pre match press conference after he felt ill on Friday morning. “I won’t stop being me all of a sudden because of what people say about me and what they tell me to do.

“If anyone thinks that’s going to stop me behaving like me or stop me being my real self, that’s not going to happen.

“Listen, I don’t mean to get under the skin of opposing managers or deliberately upset anyone, all I’m interested in doing is helping Newcastle United win football matches.

“Once kick-off is there, that’s my only motivation and goal is to do everything in my power to help the team. If that upsets a few people along the way, then so be it. I don’t care if I upset people. I’m not going to stop being me.”

Asked specifically about Emery’s behaviour towards him, Tindall did not mince his words. “Some people behave differently when they win or lose, that’s down to them,” he replied.

“If someone doesn’t want to shake my hand at the end of a game, that’s not in my control. I personally wouldn’t do that myself, win or lose, that’s down to the individual. If they don’t like what they see, I’m not offended by it.”

Unai Emery refused to shake Tindall's hand after Villa's defeat by Newcastle - Nick Potts/PA Wire

Newcastle fans have nicknamed Tindall “Mad Dog” and such is the furore he caused on the touchline last season, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said the new rule that only allows one person in the technical area, was introduced this season because of Newcastle.

Tindall had always tended to stand next to Howe, but that was stopped. Asked if the new rules were because of him, Tindall laughed: “It probably was. But I always say I’ve never got any problems if any coaching staff want to go and stand up alongside their manager to help their team or to talk or whatever it is.

“I think you have to sort of do it in a respectful way. I think we’ve done that well this year. Sometimes I might get a little bit carried away, from time to time. But I always get dragged back into my place by the fourth official and that’s fine. The rule is the rule and you have to abide by it. I think it’s been fine this year.”

Such is the extent of Tindall’s reputation that a leading bookmaker dedicated a recent social media advertising campaign to him. Search his name and there will be plenty of memes and GIFs that pop up. Tindall genuinely seems a little bemused by it all.

“Other people create these things, it’s not led by me,” he added. “I don’t instigate it in any way. People say what they want to say and I can’t control that or do anything about that. All I can focus on is my job and what I do for Newcastle. What happens around that, it’s not in my control.

“I take it all with a pinch of salt, I don’t really take too much notice of what people say and put on social media. That’s part and parcel of doing this type of job and being in the spotlight.”

There is not an assistant manager anywhere in English football who enjoys the spotlight more than ‘Mad Dog’. And he does not care if you don’t like it.