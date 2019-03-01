Shaq gave Jason Terry the Choco Challenge and it ended with tears and spit up





Shaq got a good laugh during Jason Terry's Choco Challenge. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Shaq was offering up a nice chunk of change Thursday night for his NBA on TNT brethren to go viral for a challenge just as he did last season.

It worked.

In November 2017, Shaq took on the #OneChipChallenge live on “Inside the NBA.” He was challenged to eat a Carolina Reaper pepper-coated chip without making a face, at which he ultimately failed.

(“I’d do it again right now without making a face,” he said on air as the memory aired. OK, Shaq, sure.)

This time around it’s the Choco Challenge, a partnership between Fuego Box and the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF). The item at hand is the “world’s spiciest mini chocolate bar” featuring a Black Reaper pepper in it.

Shaq wasn’t willing to do it himself, so he offered $1,000 to his friend, the cameraman, and afterward upped it the payout to $2,000. The cameraman handled it quite well, a perfect lead-in to Jason Terry giving it a go in the name of his charity.

It did not go as well.

Terry attempted to slyly spit it into his mug while making it look like he was drinking water. It backfired and he even threw up in a trash can a few minutes later.

The tears, they are real.

Fuego Box is donating $5 to prostate cancer research for every box sold. The ‘unreleased” Black Reaper pepper is hotter than the Carolina Reaper on last year’s chip. As of Friday afternoon the company was approximately half way to its $100,000 goal.

