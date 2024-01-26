Jason Tartick Says 'Of Course' He'd 'Consider' Being the Bachelor After Kaitlyn Bristowe Split

Jason Tartick cited his age as a reason ABC may not be "coming to my door" with the rose holder pitch

Ethan Miller/Getty Jason Tartick attends 2023 Gronk Beach in 2023.

Jason Tartick has a rosy view of the future — and is happy to hand those roses out if ABC makes an offer.

The Bachelorette alum might not be opposed to being the Bachelor if the opportunity comes his way. “I think I’m probably too old. I think, you know, 35 for a Bachelor is kind of old,” Tartick said on his Trading Secrets podcast.

However, age wouldn’t stop Tartick from thinking it over. “Of course, I would consider it. I don’t think they’re coming to my door, let’s just say that,” he added.

Related: Jason Tartick Marks 35th Birthday with Plea to 'Please Be Better Than 34' After Kaitlyn Bristowe Split

John Parra/Getty Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe in December 2022.

Fans have started name-checking Tartick as a possible leading man after his split from former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe — in fact, fan nominations brought the conversation to his podcast in the first place.

Back in August, Bristowe and Tartick announced they’d broken their engagement after they began to prioritize other parts of life over their relationship.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote in a joint Instagram post. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

Related: Jason Tartick Recalls His Surprising First Interaction with Kaitlyn Bristowe After Their Broken Engagement

The pair have shared space in mutual friend groups since the split, and still co-parent their two dogs.

While the split has appeared mostly cordial, Bristowe did share disappointment on her Off the Vine podcast when Tartick posted a video of himself moving out of their shared home. “We talked about, like, protecting each other through it because, like, of course, when you go through breakups, you want to have your side and someone have their side and you want to, like, justify it and say all these things," she said. "But we really agreed on protecting each other."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bristowe, 38, has recently been spotted with another Bachelorette alum: Tayshia Adams' ex Zac Clark.

Responding to the online reaction of herself with Clark at her own New Year’s Eve party, she wrote a lengthy Instagram Story series that included, in part: “I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It’s hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe. Social media la la land. Good lawwwddd.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.