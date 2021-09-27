Jason Sudeikis tapped to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ as NBC announces cast changes

Fresh off his winning night at the Emmy Awards for “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis will return to his old stomping grounds to host “Saturday Night Live.”

Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, is scheduled to appear Oct. 23, with musical guest Brandi Carlile, NBC announced Monday. He was a repertory cast member on “SNL” from 2006 to 2013, after previously serving as a sketch writer and featured performer on the show.

“Ted Lasso,” which he created and co-produces, won seven Emmys, including best comedy series and best actor for Sudeikis.

Also on Monday, NBC announced the “SNL” season 47 cast, which includes familiar faces — such as Kansas City’s Heidi Gardner — as well as some fresh talent.

Nearly every main cast member of the Emmy-winning sketch comedy program has agreed to return for the forthcoming season — except for Beck Bennett, who has exited the show after eight seasons, NBC said.

From left, “Saturday Night Live” cast members Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett arrive for the Emmy Awards in 2019. Bennett will not be returning to “SNL.”

“Love you, SNL,” wrote Bennett — known for his impersonations of former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Russian President Vladimir Putin — Monday on Instagram.

“Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun.”

Also departing the series ahead of its 47th season is featured player Lauren Holt, who made her “SNL” debut last year. Reprising their roles as repertory players are, in addition to Gardner, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villasenor.

In a March “Saturday Night Live” sketch, it’s hard to figure out who should sit where on the Viking Voyager at Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun. From left: Kyle Mooney, Kansas City native Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, guest host Nick Jonas and Ego Nwodim.

Fan favorites Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman have been promoted this season from featured to repertory performers.

Recent additions Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson are also staying on as featured players — joined as of Monday by newcomers Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

Comedian, writer and director Athari hails from Los Angeles and has previously appeared in Funny or Die’s “The Coop,” as well as HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

Nashville, Tennessee, comedian and actor James Austin Johnson’s resume includes TV roles on “Tuca & Bertie,” “Future Man” and “Adam Ruins Everything.” And Long Island comedian and visual artist Sherman is known for headlining her own traveling show, “Helltrap Nightmare.”

The trio of newbies will be introduced Saturday during the season 47 premiere, hosted by “Loki” star Owen Wilson, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

NBC’s casting update comes about a week after “SNL” received the Emmy Award for variety sketch series at this year’s ceremony.

Other celebrities set to host “SNL” next month include reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian (with musical guest Halsey) Oct. 9 and “No Time to Die” star Ramy Malek (with musical guest Young Thug) on Oct. 16.