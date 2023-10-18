Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Are 'In a Good Place': Source (Exclusive)

With their child custody case settled and behind them, the exes have become all about co-parenting, a source tells PEOPLE

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are putting the past behind them.

"They're in a good place," a source tells PEOPLE of the exes, who settled their child custody case in September and continue to live in Los Angeles and co-parent together.

"If there's any resentment over where to live or child custody payments, they certainly don't show it," the source continues. "It's a united front. And they are clearly both deeply devoted parents."

The former couple first began dating in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live finale party and got engaged the following year. They welcomed son Otis, 9, in August 2014 and daughter Daisy, 7, in October 2016, before calling it quits in November 2020.

Though Wilde, 39, was then thrust into the spotlight after she began dating Harry Styles after the split with Sudeikis, an insider said her main priority was, and always has been her children.

"It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Now they've officially settled their child custody case and settled into a new routine. According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, they share custody of their two children in what is described as a "week-on, week-off basis."

The Ted Lasso actor, 48, was also ordered to pay a child-support sum of $27,500 per month to Wilde, the court records show.

"You can tell how much he loves being a dad," the source says of Sudeikis, adding, "And how much Olivia loves being a mom."



