Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde deny ex-nanny's claims about Harry Styles relationship

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde haven't done much together publicly since Wilde started dating her Don't Worry Darling leading man Harry Styles. But there's nothing like a nanny spilling their tea to reunite a Hollywood couple on the outs.

In response to an explosive interview with their former nanny in The Daily Mail, Sudeikis and Wilde issued a joint statement calling her accusations "false and scurrilous" and part of an 18-month campaign against them.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," read the statement obtained by EW. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

The unidentified nanny made a number of claims in the Mail, including that Wilde left her fiancé Sudeikis for Styles shortly after filming began on Wilde's sophomore directorial effort, Don't Worry Darling. According to the nanny, Wilde "put the move on" Styles, and when Sudeikis found out, he banned the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's music from being played around the house.

Jason Sudeikis wears a top featuring the names of England football players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka as he attends Apple's "Ted Lasso" Season 2 Premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); Olivia Wilde attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

Eventually, the nanny said tensions escalated around a salad Wilde was making for Styles in the family kitchen using her "special dressing," prompting Sudeikis — whom the nanny says had been drinking and crying heavily to cope with the dissolution of his relationship — to try to stop Wilde from delivering the greens by throwing himself under her car.

After all that drama, the nanny says she was fired by a "drunk and enraged" Sudeikis after he found out she had texted Wilde. Which more or less brings us up to speed.

