Jason Sudeikis has now won an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis Apple TV+

Coach Lasso just can't be stopped.

Jason Sudeikis on Sunday won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as the titular soccer coach on Apple's Ted Lasso. This was yet another accolade for the Saturday Night Live alum, whose Ted Lasso role had previously earned him a Critics' Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

This was the first Emmy win ever for Sudeikis, who prior to 2021's ceremony had never been nominated. He had also been expected to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series on Sunday for Ted Lasso, but in a surprise upset, HBO Max's Hacks ended up taking that award.

Ted Lasso, which debuted in 2020 on Apple's streaming service, has emerged as a major awards player, and Sudeikis was overwhelmingly favored to walk away with the lead actor victory. The show is also the frontrunner to win Outstanding Comedy Series, and seeing as Sudeikis is an executive producer, that would give him his second Emmy in one night.

