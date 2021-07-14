Jason Sudeikis Is Just Trying to Learn From His Very Public Split From Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

If Jason Sudeikis were to draw what his life looks like on a scratch piece of paper, you know what he'd draw? A Venn diagram. "Personal stuff, professional stuff, I mean, it's all…that Venn diagram for me is very"—making a circle with his hands—"you know?" the 45-year-old actor explained in his July 13th cover story for GQ magazine. It's clear from the actor's repertoire that he's referencing his estrangement from actress Olivia Wilde, to whom he was engaged for seven years and built a life with.

Sudeikis hasn't publicly spoken much about their split, which he confirmed to GQ happened almost a year ago in November 2020. Though, the tabloids have done a pretty good job of doing that for him. And there's good reasoning as to why he hasn't been handing out exclusive tell-all interviews left and right: he wants to learn something from all this and turn it into something positive that can propel him forward in life. Not just for his sake, but for his two young children, Otis, age 7, and Daisy, age 4, too.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he told the outlet. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

It's a learning experience albeit, the Ted Lasso actor is in no rush to uncover the bigger meaning or lesson behind the events that have transpired over the course of the last eight or so months. Like with all things, Sudeikis has learned it takes time.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he said in reference to the end of their nine-year relationship, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

Above all else, Otis and Daisy come first.

According to a source close to the former couple, the split was amicable and "they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," People magazine reported. Sudeikis still resides in their family home in Brooklyn, New York, and he and Wilde are reportedly doing everything in their power to make this new transition easy for the kids.