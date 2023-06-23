Jason Sudeikis genuinely loves Taco Bell, especially a ‘fantastic’ one in Johnson County

Do not ever doubt that Jason Sudeikis loves Taco Bell.

“I genuinely love Taco Bell,” the “Ted Lasso” star said in a TikTok that Harper’s Bazaar released this week, promoting an earlier interview.

Sudeikis hypes one particular Taco Bell in Overland Park.

“I believe there are levels of Taco Bells,” he said. “Suburban Taco Bell, my hometown of Overland Park, Kansas, there’s a Taco bell there that’s fantastic. I don’t know why, how they do it different. The soft shells are always soft.”

He didn’t say which of about a half dozen Taco Bells in Overland Park he was referencing.

“Sometimes a few of the Taco Bells I’ve had in Manhattan, you know, having lived there since 2003, not great,” he added.

(He was talking about the island of Manhattan, not the home of Kansas State University.)

Harper’s Bazaar published the original interview and a video back in March, which prompted Taco Bell at the time to reciprocate in a tweet: “We genuinely love you too.”

Sudeikis and Taco Bell go way back. He’s told The Star that when he was going to Fort Scott Community College he would drive 30 minutes just to grab a chalupa.

Then in 2014 he told David Letterman in a “Late Show” interview that he went to Taco Bell after then-fiancee Olivia Wilde’s water broke and she told him he had time to “go ahead and go get some food” before their first child arrived.

He had two chicken soft tacos and a Pepsi the night their son Otis was born.

Sudeikis showcased his love of tacos in a “Saturday Night Live” skit, too.

Two years ago when the U.S. men’s national soccer team asked the Ted Lasso Twitter account for dinner recommendations in Kansas City, Sudeikis touted the Sancho burrito at locally owned Taco Via, where he takes his kids when they’re in town.

Oh boy let me think here. Well obviously you can’t go wrong with the big four, aka Joe Arthur Gate Stack. But for y’all I gotta recommend Taco Via on 95th. Be sure to get the Sancho there. Has as much kick as Jadon. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) July 12, 2021

He has passed down his passion for Taco Bell, to his son, Sudeikis told Harper’s Bazaar.

“But that love of Taco Bell has now found its way into my son’s taste buds and it may be arguably the worst thing I’ve influenced him on,” he laughed.

The TikTok has scored hundreds of comments in just three days from fans saying they love Sudeikis as much as he loves Taco Bell.

“I feel so seen by this.”

“And this is why I know we are soulmates.”

“When I thought I couldn’t love him more he does THIS?”

“A fellow Taco Bell connoisseur,” gushed DoorDash.