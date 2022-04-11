Jason Segel Explains Almost Winning His High School Dunk Contest and Leading the Lakers on HBO’s ‘Winning Time’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
J. Kim Murphy
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Paul Westhead
    American basketball coach
  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
    American basketball player and writer

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for “Memento Mori,” the April 10 episode of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” which is now streaming on HBO Max.

The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to turn over a new leaf on Episode 6 of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) are proving to be a formidable offensive duo, owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) has launched his basketball Mecca in a revamped Inglewood Forum and the team is even stringing together a few wins as it heads into the 1980s. Oh, and head coach Jack McKinney (Tracy Letts) has suffered a near-fatal bicycle accident, putting himself in a coma and leaving the team without a courtside leader.

More from Variety

Suddenly, assistant coach Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) finds himself in the hot seat, asked to take the helm of an organization that had just been taking its first baby steps back to respectability. A former English professor who joined the Lakers as McKinney’s confidant and friend, Westhead now faces his players alone for the first time and trips backwards over his words all the way to the age of Shakespeare.

“There is nothing that Jack McKinney would want more than a win,” Westhead begins before citing the tragedy of “Macbeth.” “The grief that does not speak whispers the o’erfraught heart and bids it break.”

Looking back on the scene, Segel sympathizes with Westhead’s dead end verbosity, confessing his own similar habit: “I like to pontificate.”

“It’s so funny. That just happened the other day,” Segel tells Variety. “I did a seven-minute explanation about how you can’t look at a pot while you’re trying to get it to heat up. Because it’s never gonna get to the temperature in a way that satisfies. Anyways, I talked and talked and the guy was like ‘A watched pot never boils.’ Yep, that would’ve done it.”

But Segel hasn’t only been the skilled performer, writer and orator he’s proven to be over a career spanning more than two decades. Years ago, before “How I Met Your Mother” and “Freaks and Geeks,” Segel was a basketball player, and a pretty good one at that. In a conversation with Variety, Segel recalls his own enthusiasm and prowess as a high school ball-player, how he ultimately had to choose between acting and athletics and what it was like to work with John C. Reilly and “Winning Time” executive producer Adam McKay after years of running in the same comedy circles.

Do you follow the NBA? Do you have a team?

I do. I’m a huge Lakers fan and follow them pretty religiously. So this year was a particularly rough one.

They were officially eliminated from play-off contention a few nights ago.

Yeah, it’s not been pretty. Not to do like a brazen segue, but it’s been sort of interesting to watch the Shakespearean drama unfold, which is what “Winning Time” is about! This season was so much more about power dynamics than about basketball.

I talked with Solomon Hughes last week, who plays Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the show.

What a great guy, huh?

He is! He shared a lot about his career as a ball-player. But then I did a dive on you and discovered that you played basketball too.

I did. I got a couple state championships. Actually, I weirdly played against Solomon in high school. We were on rival teams. It’s pretty crazy how the world works.

What was your relationship with basketball like at that age?

It was literally everything to me. My first foray into basketball was to build a relationship with my brother. We would go out and play on weekends and play pickup and play the hoop across the street. I ended up being pretty good at it out of the drive to get to know my brother. During that kind of pivotal high school time, I was playing basketball full-time and doing secret shame acting. After practice, I would like sneak over and put on little plays. It all kind of came to a head where I was discovered in a high school play by a casting director from a studio. So I had to make a choice between basketball and acting. They wanted a full time commitment. They were like, ‘Are you ready really give this a shot?’ And so I went for it. I took my shot.

I also read that you won a dunk contest.

Yeah, the truth of the matter is I finished second. It was a national dunk contest. Kevin Freeman and Tim Thomas were both in it. I was in Florida on one of these tours — we were ranked in the top 20 in the nation. I had the element of surprise on my side, but also I had the element of theatrics on my side. I did a dunk with my jersey over my head and I really sold that I couldn’t see. I stumbled around like Frankenstein.

Tracy Letts told me that he didn’t join “Winning Time” until after seeing the pilot. Is it the same story with you? What elements of the project intrigued you?

They sent me the pilot and the first six scripts. They intentionally made sure they sent me enough scripts so that I saw what was going to happen with Paul Westhead. Honestly, I was sold when I watched the pilot, because I really felt like it was to basketball what “Boogie Nights” is to porn. It’s not about the subject matter, but it really is about the people and the intricate power dynamics. They described it to me as wanting to create Shakespearean arcs, especially around my character who was once a Shakespeare scholar. We talked about this idea about somebody who always believed they were destined to be the court jester learning to step into their manhood and lead men. These days, I only take something that I think I understand why I would be a good guy to play that part.

Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes didn’t have access to Magic Johnson or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in preparing for their roles. Paul Westhead isn’t as much of a public figure as those two. Did you reach out to him while researching for your performance?

Well, most of my research was the book [“Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s”] and then Westhead himself has a book. We had a brief, really lovely exchange on social media. From there, I felt like it was really important to, while being respectful, divorce myself from worrying about who was going to be happy with the performance choices besides creators of the show.

You have a long history with comedy, but I don’t think you’ve ever collaborated with Adam McKay or John C. Reilly before.

Yeah, I haven’t. That’s right. This is my first time working with both of them. We’ve kind of lived in the same circles for a long, long time, but never actually ended up working together.

Was there an excitement to work creatively with these people who you’ve been around?

Yeah! I think at some point the only way you get better is to work with people who are the best at what they do. It’s like why so many people want to get traded to play with Kobe Bryant or LeBron James. And I am in awe, of not only Adam McKay and John C. Reilly, but Adrien Brody, Tracy Letts, Jason Clarke, Sally Field, Gaby Hoffmann. I was suddenly surrounded by people who I knew I would learn from. It’s probably a trite thing people say, but that actually was a conscious decision I made after “How I Met Your Mother” ended. It had been a very comfortable decade, where I knew exactly how to do what I was doing every day. And I was doing a ton of romantic comedies, which at some point, I just knew how to do. After that, when I had this blank canvas ahead of me, I made a conscious decision to only work on projects and with people that I thought I would have to get better to do well in.

On the flip side, several of the actors playing Lakers players on the show are newcomers. I imagine you seemed like somewhat of a veteran to them.

I’m acutely aware that I have arrived at a certain age. At one point in between takes the Lakers players said to me, “Mr. Segel, do you have any advice to offer us young guys?” And I was like, “What the fuck just happened?” The greatest joy of the whole process is watching Quincy kill a scene and get better each episode. And to watch Solomon, at first slowly and then really quickly wrap his head around his own process and kill his part. That is the coolest thing to watch.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to hi

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race

    Canadian short track speed skater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to his Olympic

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.