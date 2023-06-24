Jason Schwartzman on Asteroid City: ‘I felt I needed acting growth hormones to do this justice’

The story of how Jason Schwartzman came to be cast in his first Wes Anderson film sounds just like something that might happen in a Wes Anderson film. Growing up in Los Angeles, Schwartzman – the son of the Godfather and Rocky actress Talia Shire (more famous relatives will follow!) – had no desire to become an actor. He did, however, see himself as a creative type and, after his mother took him to a theatre workshop, started to fancy himself as a playwright.



In 1997, aged 16, he travelled to San Francisco for a concert dedicated to his grandfather, the composer Carmine Coppola (yes, there’s another one). “It was a black-tie event,” he recalls, “and I was exactly the type of kid who would turn up in a full tuxedo, carrying a cane.” At the reception, a casting assistant who was working on Anderson’s forthcoming film Rushmore was talking to Schwartzman’s older cousin, Sofia (Coppola, who would go on to direct him as Louis XVI in her own 2006 feature Marie Antoinette).



“She told Sofia she had been asked to find a young actor to play the lead role: an incredibly bizarre and improbable teenager who is a wannabe playwright, dresses all preppy, and is in love with an older woman,” he says. “And Sofia pointed to me across the room in my top hat and tails, flirting with women my mother’s age, and said, ‘He sounds just like my cousin.’”



Sipping an espresso in a Cannes hotel room, Schwartzman, now 42, still feels like the living essence of a Wes Anderson film. Sporting linen trousers and a yellow shirt, he is monologuing drily about how he took up drawing after his wife, the fashion designer Brady Cunningham, bought him a sketchpad for his last birthday. The problem, he concedes, is that the more he works on a sketch, the worse it gets.



In the 25 years since Rushmore, Schwartzman has become a regular face in Anderson’s repertory company – those actors and actresses who just seem to mesh with the director’s plaintive, eccentric signature style. The credits for Asteroid City, his latest, include 21 big names, from Anderson stalwarts such as Edward Norton and Tilda Swinton to new recruits Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. At the centre of it all is Schwartzman. This is his seventh film with Anderson and, like many of its cast, he has not one role, but two.

First, he plays Jones Hall, a desperately earnest member of an Actors Studio-like collective in midcentury New York. Second, he’s Augie Steenbeck, Jones’s own latest stage character: a newly widowed war photographer who finds himself stuck with his offspring at a children’s astronomy convention in the remote desert town of the title.



What follows is a rich and riddling group shot of 20th-century America trying to work out if the meaning of life might be somewhere out there – either pulled down from the stars by scientific endeavour, or dug up on the stage through artistic practice. The film is Anderson’s oddest by some distance – and, after some time to settle, reveals itself as one of his best, featuring Schwartzman’s finest performance since Rushmore.



“I felt like I needed acting growth hormones to do this thing justice,” Schwartzman says with a sheepish grin, before launching into an intense, faintly worrying account of his months-long battle to work out how on earth to play these two vastly different yet intertwined parts.



Starting with Anderson’s early cryptic guidance – “Think Stanley Kubrick,” in a brief, muttered phone call; then, four months later, “Think Elia Kazan” – he delved into his family’s cache of home movies to replicate the vocal cadences of his late father, the film producer Jack Schwartzman, tuned down the pitch of his speech from B flat to G at the piano every morning, received accent coaching, and so on, until he had finally worked out where he, Jones and Augie overlapped.

Schwartzman in his breakout role in Rushmore (1998) - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Reining in his naturally expressive facial movements to play the stoic Augie was a particular challenge. “Literally, I was asking Wes, ‘Should I get Botox? Take Novocaine?’” A solution was found: two small custom-made dental appliances, which slotted over his molars, restricted his jaw when he spoke.



When writing the part for Schwartzman, Anderson was helped by his longtime collaborator (another of Schwartzman’s cousins) Roman Coppola – son of Francis Ford Coppola, director of the Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now.



“I get that movies are seen as the family business, quote-unquote,” Schwartzman says. “But, they’re not really. When I was growing up, my mom didn’t bring me to film sets. And in the 1980s, the movies I was seeing as a kid – it was the height of Ghostbusters, Steve Martin, Lethal Weapon. They just felt so big. I never saw one of them and thought ‘One day up there, that’s gonna be me.’”



The fact that he ended up starring in Rushmore opposite Bill Murray – the hangdog comic actor Ghostbusters had turned into a generational icon – must have felt surreal.



“Yeah, it fazed me,” he says. “It still does.”

Unexpected journey: with Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody in The Darjeeling Limited (2007) - Film Stills

His enduring esteem for ­Murray is plain. “Here’s how I think of him,” he enthuses. “When I was born in 1980 there were calculators, and I’ve never known life without ­calculators. Or photocopiers. And he’s like that. He’s just one of the things that’s built into life.”



But not into Asteroid City. Of Schwartzman’s many films with Anderson, this is the first in which Murray doesn’t also appear. The official excuse is Covid: Anderson has said that Murray was forced to withdraw after coming down with the virus shortly before the shoot. But Murray’s absence also followed reports about his history of difficult behaviour on film sets, which gained in traction after a complaint of inappropriate conduct was made by a female crew member on the set of the since-abandoned comedy Being Mortal early last year. (It was reported that Murray later reached a private settlement with the woman.)



Anderson had supposedly thought of Murray for the simpering motel manager played by Steve Carell. But it’s also very easy to ­picture him in the role of Schwartzman’s patrician father-in-law – a part taken in the end (and played to perfection) by Tom Hanks, another 1980s comic star whose gravitas came in with his grey hairs.



Did Murray’s absence trouble Schwartzman? And if so, how did working opposite Hanks compare? “I haven’t talked about that,” he hums. “How can I talk about that?” He stops to think.



“I mean, Tom Hanks is ­amazing. But beyond that, on Wes’s set and so many others, [Hanks] has proven that he can be the hardest-­working actor and take his job super-­seriously, and yet manages to treat everyone with respect and be really cool. And I think as an ­example of how to be in this world, that is inspiring.”

'As an example of how to be in this world, that is inspiring': Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in Asteroid City - Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Schwartzman raves about ­Anderson’s knack for assembling casts. “I think Wes sees things in people that maybe they don’t even recognise in themselves,” he says. “He’s like a music arranger who realises the guitar line might work better on the bass instead. He has an ear for orchestration, but with people.”



Schwartzman has recently been part of another formidable ensemble: the cast of his uncle Francis’s sci-fi epic Megalopolis, which after decades of false starts was shot earlier this year. In January, reports of on-set havoc emerged, just like the Apocalypse Now days: crew members resigned, the budget allegedly ballooned, and there were mutterings of an “unstable filming environment”.



Schwartzman, who plays the PR chief to Forest Whitaker’s New York mayor, found it thrilling. “If you look at the trajectory of my uncle’s work there has always been an element of experimentation,” he explains. “And on this he was experimenting every day.” After one scene, shot in a manner Schwartzman will only describe as “really wild”, the actor asked his uncle: “How long had you been thinking about doing it like that?”



“He told me, ‘I just thought of it then because I didn’t know how else to do it.’ And that’s exactly what he’s like,” he adds. “He’s the sort of man who could live in the same town his whole life and every day would find a new way to walk home.”



It’s a lovely turn of phrase – and, given the enjoyment he takes in rustling up such similes for their own sake, one that might apply in time to Schwartzman too. For now though, I can’t help but picture him following along on a scooter, sometimes whizzing on ahead or off on tangents, just happy to be on the move.

Asteroid City is in cinemas now