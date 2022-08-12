Jason Roy's white ball slump is giving England a serious dilemma

Jason Roy of Oval Invincibles Men makes their way out to bat during The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles Men and Northern Superchargers Men at The Kia Oval on August 11, 2022 in London, England

Jason Roy walked off slowly with his head down, resembling a young boy being dragged away from his favourite TV programme.

Given the captaincy for the first time in his professional career for the Oval Invincibles on Thursday afternoon, it had made no difference to Roy’s returns with the bat. To his first delivery against Northern Superchargers, Roy missed an attempted flick; to his second, his mistimed pull was intercepted by a fine catch from Dwayne Bravo at mid-on.

Roy’s role, as top-order aggressor, is inherently a volatile one. Over the course of nine matches in Twenty20 and Hundred cricket that have brought 86 runs at an average of 9.55 apiece, Roy has suffered from not merely the natural vicissitudes of the game, but also the difficulty of batsmen regaining form when only playing short-format cricket.



In the longer formats - the first-class game, or even for an anchor player in 50-over cricket - a batsman in a funk would have the opportunity to work their way back into form. But in the shortest formats the only option is to channel Ferdinand Foch, the French World War One general, who remarked: “My centre is giving way, my right is retreating, situation excellent, I am attacking”. In other words, when the going gets tough, the tough get hitting - particularly aggressive openers, like Roy, or finishers.

When out of form, then, they find themselves in a bind: they have not got the rhythm to attack at their most effective, yet they do not have the time to find their rhythm. Short of reinventing their entire styles - which would be anathema to Roy, for it is his very belligerence that has made him so effective - batsmen are left hoping that something clicks.

“Being constantly under pressure to strike at 130-plus is very difficult when you’ve lost confidence,” observes Mark Butcher, the former England batsman turned commentator. “Longer formats allow you to take your time, remember to keep your body shape, find your timing. T20 and 100-ball cricket does not afford you those ‘selfish’ luxuries. The team needs strike rate and it’s your job to make that happen - your needs are very much secondary.”

During his dire nine-match run, Roy’s strike-rate has dipped to just 77. Ostensibly, this suggests a player who is batting differently. Yet, paradoxically, Roy’s strike-rate is partly a consequence of the lack of change in his approach: when the different components of batting are out of sync, it is much harder to hit boundaries than rotate the strike. Roy, essentially, has kept attacking selflessly - in the first 10 balls of innings, he is attacking slightly more than across his career, according to CricViz - and hoping that his form will change.



No shortage of batsmen have thrived as T20 specialists. Indeed, England’s Alex Hales has enjoyed an outstanding run in three years of never playing a match longer than a T20 - although, unlike Roy now, he has never had to come out of an extended rut.



But even some of the best T20 players in the world have learned how the brutality of the format can lend itself to extended ruts. Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies T20 skipper, followed up an outstanding Indian Premier League campaign in 2020 by mustering 85 runs at 7.72 apiece in 12 innings in 2021. Little wonder Pooran struggled to regain his form: throughout that campaign, he faced just 76 balls.



West Indies’s Carlos Brathwaite recently told the Wisden Cricket podcast about how he believes that not playing first-class cricket damaged his T20 batting. Long after his Test career was behind him, Eoin Morgan used to train against red balls in the nets, observing that it "helps my technique".



While specialising can help some batsmen attain greater heights in T20, for others it can be disruptive. “If you are a rhythm batter then definitely not constantly playing and facing bowlers can make it harder but for some it doesn't seem to take long to get back into it,” says Luke Wright, the former England T20 opener. “I also think coaches are now understanding white ball only players and get the amount of hitting into them.” He advises white-ball specialists to “keep monitoring technique. Sometimes you need to do sessions just on the basics - defence - as just slogging can get you into bad habits.”



Ultimately, Roy’s rut will not last forever. The question is how long he has to wait for a return to form - and whether England are happy to wait with him. They do not play any more limited-overs internationals until naming their T20 World Cup squad, giving Roy the duration of the Hundred - somewhere between five and seven innings - to reassert his worth.