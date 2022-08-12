Jason Roy's white ball slump is giving England a serious dilemma

Tim Wigmore
·5 min read
Jason Roy of Oval Invincibles Men makes their way out to bat during The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles Men and Northern Superchargers Men at The Kia Oval on August 11, 2022 in London, England
Jason Roy of Oval Invincibles Men makes their way out to bat during The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles Men and Northern Superchargers Men at The Kia Oval on August 11, 2022 in London, England

Jason Roy walked off slowly with his head down, resembling a young boy being dragged away from his favourite TV programme.

Given the captaincy for the first time in his professional career for the Oval Invincibles on Thursday afternoon, it had made no difference to Roy’s returns with the bat. To his first delivery against Northern Superchargers, Roy missed an attempted flick; to his second, his mistimed pull was intercepted by a fine catch from Dwayne Bravo at mid-on.

Roy’s role, as top-order aggressor, is inherently a volatile one. Over the course of nine matches in Twenty20 and Hundred cricket that have brought 86 runs at an average of 9.55 apiece, Roy has suffered from not merely the natural vicissitudes of the game, but also the difficulty of batsmen regaining form when only playing short-format cricket.

In the longer formats - the first-class game, or even for an anchor player in 50-over cricket - a batsman in a funk would have the opportunity to work their way back into form. But in the shortest formats the only option is to channel Ferdinand Foch, the French World War One general, who remarked: “My centre is giving way, my right is retreating, situation excellent, I am attacking”. In other words, when the going gets tough, the tough get hitting - particularly aggressive openers, like Roy, or finishers.

When out of form, then, they find themselves in a bind: they have not got the rhythm to attack at their most effective, yet they do not have the time to find their rhythm. Short of reinventing their entire styles - which would be anathema to Roy, for it is his very belligerence that has made him so effective - batsmen are left hoping that something clicks.

“Being constantly under pressure to strike at 130-plus is very difficult when you’ve lost confidence,” observes Mark Butcher, the former England batsman turned commentator. “Longer formats allow you to take your time, remember to keep your body shape, find your timing. T20 and 100-ball cricket does not afford you those ‘selfish’ luxuries. The team needs strike rate and it’s your job to make that happen - your needs are very much secondary.”

Nathan Ellis (L) of London Spirit picks up the wicket of Jason Roy (R) of Oval Invincibles during The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit at The Kia Oval on August 04, 2022 in London, England - Christopher Lee - ECB/ECB via Getty Images
Nathan Ellis (L) of London Spirit picks up the wicket of Jason Roy (R) of Oval Invincibles during The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit at The Kia Oval on August 04, 2022 in London, England - Christopher Lee - ECB/ECB via Getty Images

During his dire nine-match run, Roy’s strike-rate has dipped to just 77. Ostensibly, this suggests a player who is batting differently. Yet, paradoxically, Roy’s strike-rate is partly a consequence of the lack of change in his approach: when the different components of batting are out of sync, it is much harder to hit boundaries than rotate the strike. Roy, essentially, has kept attacking selflessly - in the first 10 balls of innings, he is attacking slightly more than across his career, according to CricViz - and hoping that his form will change.

No shortage of batsmen have thrived as T20 specialists. Indeed, England’s Alex Hales has enjoyed an outstanding run in three years of never playing a match longer than a T20 - although, unlike Roy now, he has never had to come out of an extended rut.

But even some of the best T20 players in the world have learned how the brutality of the format can lend itself to extended ruts. Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies T20 skipper, followed up an outstanding Indian Premier League campaign in 2020 by mustering 85 runs at 7.72 apiece in 12 innings in 2021. Little wonder Pooran struggled to regain his form: throughout that campaign, he faced just 76 balls.

West Indies’s Carlos Brathwaite recently told the Wisden Cricket podcast about how he believes that not playing first-class cricket damaged his T20 batting. Long after his Test career was behind him, Eoin Morgan used to train against red balls in the nets, observing that it "helps my technique".

While specialising can help some batsmen attain greater heights in T20, for others it can be disruptive. “If you are a rhythm batter then definitely not constantly playing and facing bowlers can make it harder but for some it doesn't seem to take long to get back into it,” says Luke Wright, the former England T20 opener. “I also think coaches are now understanding white ball only players and get the amount of hitting into them.” He advises white-ball specialists to “keep monitoring technique. Sometimes you need to do sessions just on the basics - defence - as just slogging can get you into bad habits.”

Ultimately, Roy’s rut will not last forever. The question is how long he has to wait for a return to form - and whether England are happy to wait with him. They do not play any more limited-overs internationals until naming their T20 World Cup squad, giving Roy the duration of the Hundred - somewhere between five and seven innings - to reassert his worth.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Andrea Skinner appointed interim board chair at Hockey Canada

    CALGARY — Toronto lawyer Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors. Skinner is the first woman to hold the position in the organization's history. She takes over for Michael Brind'Amour, who resigned last week. Hockey Canada is under the public and governmental microscope for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of past junior men's hockey teams. The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada until it meets several con

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow