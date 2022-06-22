Jason Roy hits century as England crush the Netherlands to seal clean sweep

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Charlesworth, PA, Amsterdam
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jason Roy
    Jason Roy
    English cricketer (born 1990)
  • Jos Buttler
    Jos Buttler
    English cricketer

Jason Roy’s unbeaten ton and another Jos Buttler masterclass helped England make light of Eoin Morgan’s injury-enforced absence to wrap up a 3-0 one-day international clean sweep of the Netherlands.

David Willey took four for 36 as the Netherlands were all out for 244 in 49.2 overs after stand-in captain Buttler won the toss, with Morgan withdrawing beforehand as a precaution due to a tight groin.

He was therefore denied the chance to end a sequence of back-to-back ducks, with his drought in form a subplot in this series, but he was hardly missed as Buttler and Roy led England to an eight-wicket win.

Phil Salt provided the initial impetus with some crisp strokes in his 49 off 30 balls and, although he and Dawid Malan were bowled in the same Paul van Meekeren over, there were no further alarms.

Roy was dropped on 50 and 75 before going on to his 10th ODI ton, finishing unbeaten on 101, while Buttler thrashed five sixes, one after a double bouncer from Van Meekeren, in his 86 not out from 64 deliveries in an unbroken 163-run partnership as England sealed a series whitewash with 19.5 overs to spare.

England’s bowlers largely stuck to their task as the Dutch imploded from 203 for three from 39.5 overs although David Payne was unfortunate to finish with just 9-1-38-1 on his international debut after replacing fellow left-armer Reece Topley, with Sam Curran restored to the XI in place of Morgan.

Willey made it three from three against Vikramjit Singh, who for the second time in two innings aimed a half-hearted pull which was pouched by Malan diving forward, while Payne should have been in the wickets after surprising Tom Cooper with a bumper.

With ample time to settle underneath a looping chance at midwicket, Liam Livingstone appeared to be distracted by the sun and abandoned the catch, with the ball bouncing safely a few feet away from him.

Livingstone atoned for his faux-pas with a sliding catch on the deep square-leg boundary to see off Cooper, who made an enterprising 33 off 37 balls before falling to the zippy Brydon Carse.

Max O’Dowd brought up a carefully-constructed half-century off 68 deliveries but perished off the next ball after feathering to Buttler off the leg-spin of Livingstone before Bas de Leede and Scott Edwards settled for watchful accumulation, with boundaries at a premium in the middle stages.

The gameplan to keep wickets in hand for the back end backfired as De Leede’s injudicious hook on 56 off Carse marked the start of a Dutch collapse in which they lost seven for 41 in 9.3 overs. Willey took three cheap wickets while Payne deservedly got in the act when Edwards clothed to mid-on for 64.

Roy cut and pulled with aplomb at the outset of England’s chase for back-to-back fours but it was Salt who put the foot down. An authoritative drive and heave sandwiched streakier efforts that could have found fielders’ hands but brought the opener four fours in an over from Logan van Beek.

He was dismissed one short of a third consecutive 50-plus score after having his leg-stump knocked back while, two balls later, Malan seemed to be out of position and was bowled round his legs.

At 85 for two at the end of the powerplay, though, England were still in the boxseat and Buttler twice clobbered Van Meekeren down the ground, if a little unconvincingly, for fours before thundering a first six off Aryan Dutt, who had moments earlier seen Roy put down behind the stumps after passing a fifty.

The returning Fred Klaasen induced a leading edge from Roy following a cutter but the left-armer spilled a return catch, with the England opener then slamming home another four – he made 15 in total – later in the over.

There was a doubt that Roy would get the chance to reach three figures as Buttler sent the crowd into raptures with some clean hitting off Van Meekeren, whose attempted back-of-the-hand slower ball bounced twice.

Buttler refused to take pity on the bowler and dispatched him into the stands before doing likewise to the free hit.

Roy’s three fours in an over off De Leede took him to three figures in his 101st ODI before Buttler ended things in scintillating fashion, hammering Tim Pringle over long-on to move alongside Salt as the series’ leading run-scorer with 248.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • NHL Draft: Avalanche's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.