Jason Ritter Defends Wife Melanie Lynskey Against Body-Shaming Trolls in Cheeky Post

Jason Ritter is sticking up for his wife, Melanie Lynskey.

The Emmy Award nominee, 41, shared a cheeky statement Saturday for Lynskey's haters after the Yellowjackets star, 44, called out fans who commented on her body under the guise of caring about her health.

"If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else's body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun," Ritter wrote on Twitter.

Lynskey married Ritter, son of the late beloved actor John Ritter, in 2020 and they shared a 3-year-old daughter.

Ritter's tweet came after Lynskey took aim at the negative comments she's received about her body since Yellowjackets premiered in November. "Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people… b— you don't see me on my Peloton! You don't see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy," she wrote Friday on Twitter.

If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun https://t.co/5UyaHmR4JS — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) January 29, 2022

Lynskey previously opened up about body shaming that allegedly took place behind the scenes, revealing that a member of the hit Showtime series' production team criticized her shape during filming.

"They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this,' " Lynskey recounted earlier this month in an interview with Rolling Stone. She also noted that her costars Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis came to her defense, with Lewis, 48, penning a letter to the producers.

The But I'm a Cheerleader actress spoke to PEOPLE about insecurities and eating issues stemming from her "different shape" during a 2016 interview.

"I was losing my mind trying to conform to something that was not physically possible for me," she said. "I was very unwell for a long time. I had eating issues and at a certain point I was like, 'I'm not going to survive' — not like I was on death's door or anything, but I was so unhappy and my hair was falling out."

"I was like, 'I just need to look the way I'm supposed to look' and have faith that people are going to want to put someone in a film or on a show who looks like this. I did have to truly become comfortable with myself, because you can't fake it," Lynskey added.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is expected to premiere on Showtime by the end of 2022.