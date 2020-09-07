Jason Peters back at left tackle for the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Jason Peters is back at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, was playing right guard during training camp and reportedly wanted more money to return to left tackle.

But Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Peters walked into his office Monday morning and told him he'd be willing to move back. The Eagles re-signed Peters after three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon in June.

Second-year pro Andre Dillard, a first-round pick in 2019, was slated to replace Peters at left tackle but he sustained a season-ending biceps injury two weeks ago.

---

