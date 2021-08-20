Jason Oppenheim Takes Chrishell Stause to Dinner With His Parents

Chrishell Stause is meeting the parents!

The Selling Sunset star, 40, attended dinner on Wednesday with costar and new beau Jason Oppenheim, 44, and two very special guests: his parents, Bennett and Deborah Oppenheim!

They dined at the upscale Italian restaurant Pace in Los Angeles. They were also joined by Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend, model Tina Louise.

The group seemed to enjoy their dinner, exchanging laughs and tons of conversation. Chrishell and Jason were photographed giving his parents hugs before they departed after their meal.

The Selling Sunset co-stars went Instagram official in July when Stause posted a series of Instagram photos from their European vacation, including two shots of the couple, one of which showed her planting a kiss on his head.

"The JLo effect," she captioned the post, adding a shrugging emoji. The pair were also joined on the trip by Brett and Louise, as well as Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet.

Just days later, the couple was spotted exploring Italy together, cozying up to each other and packing on the PDA while visiting Rome's Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

Jason, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm featured in the Netflix reality series, confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship." He added, "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Stause's rep also confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE, "They are happily together."

On Monday, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Stause split from her ex Justin Hartley in 2019 when he filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Their split was a central plot point on Selling Sunset season 3, with Stause revealing her ex notified her of the divorce filing over text.

She was previously linked to Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, but the two split in February.