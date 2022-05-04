Jason Oppenheim has finally responded to Selling Sunset 'fake' scene claims

Photo credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim has finally responded to claims that scenes in the show are 'fake', after he was hilariously spotted making a pretty huge mistake in new season five clips.



The new series dropped at the end of April and, while fans have had plenty of drama to discuss, all eyes turned to Jason after one filming mistake seemed to imply that scenes in the show were staged. To recap, the clip in question showed Jason making a call while his camera app was very obviously open on his phone - leading fans to believe the call was all fake.

Fans at the time of course found the whole thing pretty hilarious with the moment taking over TikTok. And now, Jason himself has spoken out in response to the clip.

Photo credit: Netflix

In a video shot by TMZ, Jason was asked about the whole call situation, with the real estate broker responding, "It was not a fake phone call." Jason then went on to recreate the situation in the video, ringing his assistant while opening his camera app to prove that the call was indeed real.

He explained, "It's not that complicated. Of course it was a ... I know that it was a real call, so I know that this works." Asked how it all happened, he responded, "I have no idea. All I know is that I was talking to the client."

Well, there you have it, straight from the horse's mouth.

At the time, fans hilariously responded to the moment on Twitter, with one viewer writing, "My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client."

My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/T0qUfTQvf9 — lana 🦋 (@taytoomuch13) April 22, 2022

So, still some great meme content either way, thanks Jason.

