Jason Nash returned to YouTube without addressing Vlog Squad sexual-assault allegations

Vlog Squad member Jason Nash made his return to YouTube on Monday with a new series.

Nash and other members of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad have come under fire recently.

Nash did not address the sexual assault claim against him, among other Vlog Squad controversies.

Jason Nash, a member of David Dobrik's YouTube Vlog Squad, released the first episode of his eponymous YouTube series on Monday.

The 47-year-old YouTuber made his vlogging return after a brief hiatus - without addressing multiple controversies Dobrik's content group is facing, including an allegation that Nash sexually assaulted a former Vlog Squad member and a separate allegation of rape against a former member of the group.

Nash, a comedian, uploaded the first episode of "The Jason Nash Show" on his main YouTube channel where he has 3.17 million subscribers. The show mimics late-night talk shows, with Nash telling jokes from behind a desk.

The eight-minute video does not reference that Seth Francois, a former Vlog Squad member, said Nash sexually assaulted him in a prank wherein the two men kissed in a 2017 video on Dobrik's channel. The prank caused Francois to re-examine Dobrik's other prank videos with new eyes, he said in an episode of the "H3 Podcast."

"I started seeing how David and Jason were communicating with me and trying to keep their distance," Francois told Insider's Lindsay Dodgson in February. "When I started thinking of the activity as more criminal than a prank, it started helping me understand that they're hiding from me because they can't have the world know that the big secret within the Vlog Squad is probably my sexual abuse."

Francois was one of the first former members to publicize issues within the previously beloved Vlog Squad, as more allegations against the group continued to surface.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau recently said on TikTok that she is "in therapy" after Dobrik attempted to orchestrate group sex between Nash, his then-partner Trisha Paytas, and Mongeau, when she was 19 years old.

A YouTube reckoning came after Insider's Kat Tenbarge published accusations from a woman who said then-Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, known as Durte Dom, raped her on a night when Dobrik was filming content about sex for his channel. Paytas said that they were there with Nash on the night of the alleged assault.

Dobrik's YouTube channel was demonetized, he lost numerous sponsors, and other friends and former collaborators have since spoken out about their experiences with the creator.

Representatives for Nash did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

