Jason Momoa says he's 'absolutely terrified' of wife Lisa Bonet: 'I may look big and tough, but I'm not'

The world already knew that Jason Momoa was deeply in love with his wife Lisa Bonet. Then came the coronavirus and months of quarantine, which forced the Aquaman star to spend all his waking hours with her and their two kids.

“We’ve all gotten so much closer,” Momoa told Men’s Health.

He explained that he and Bonet, who live with their kids, daughter Lola, 13, and 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf (better known as Wolfie) don’t have a TV. The little ones don’t have phones either, so there’s a lot of swimming, hiking with the family’s three dogs and listening to or playing music.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet married in 2017. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

“My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better,” Momoa said. “I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”

Still, he’s already proud of the way his kids love books, so much so that he has to force them outside, which is not always easy.

“I may look big and tough, but I’m not. I’m nothing like [Game of Thrones character] Khal Drogo,” Momoa said of the part he played in the early seasons of the HBO show. “I’m not even the king of my own house! I’m absolutely terrified of my wife.”

He’s devoted, too, and said that’s the only thing that eases his worries about their daughter dating, as she gets older. (No surprise: Momoa remembered that when his step-daughter, Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s adult daughter with rocker ex Lenny Kravitz, began dating, Kravitz was “way cooler than I am” on the subject.)

Momoa cried when Lola officially became a teenager.

“I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dips*** bad boy,” Momoa said, noting that he hopes Lola settles down with someone as devoted to her as he is to Bonet. “I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!’”

The actor recalled that, when he and Bonet began dating in 2005, he was a 26-year-old “mess.” She was 12 years older, more polished, but he asked her out anyway. It was a very uncomfortable moment for him.

“Especially,” he said, “when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent and funny, and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate.”

Momoa suggested that anyone attempting a similar feat try to make the person laugh.

