Jason Momoa To Voice Frosty The Snowman In Live Action Pic For Warner Bros & Stampede

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros and Stampede have set up Frosty The Snowman, a live action film that will see Aquaman star Jason Momoa voicing the iconic snowman.

Jon Berg and Greg Silverman of Stampede produce with Geoff Johns of Madghost, and Momoa. Berg and Silverman were Warner Bros senior execs who helped architect the DC franchise launch of Aquaman with James Wan at the helm.

David Berenbaum, who worked with Berg on Elf, is writing the script based on the venerable character whom Momoa will embody as a CGI Frosty in the hybrid CG/live action film.

“From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow,” Berg said.

Said Silverman: “We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana… all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty.”

