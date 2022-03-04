Jason Momoa thanks fans for giving his family 'space' and 'privacy' following split from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa is sharing his gratitude with fans and the media for respecting his family’s privacy in the wake of his split from ex Lisa Bonet.

Momoa attended the Tuesday New York City premiere of “The Batman,” starring his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz alongside “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson, with son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and Lola, 14, whom he shares with Bonet. The “Dune” actor shared photos from the red-carpet event in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye,” Momoa captioned the post. “We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

Momoa also indulged in some parental pride with his post, praising Kravitz’s performance in the film. “So excited for everyone to see @thebatman," he wrote. "@zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman i’m so proud of you.”

Bonet shares the 33-year-old actress with former husband Lenny Kravitz.

In January, Momoa and Bonet announced their split in a joint statement shared on Momoa's Instagram. The couple, who started dating in 2005 and tied the knot in October 2017, had been married for four years.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” the couple said in the statement. "A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

They added: “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become…”

In 2020, Momoa told Men’s Health that quarantining with Bonet and his children during the pandemic had emphasized the importance of family.

“We’ve all gotten so much closer,” Momoa said at the time. “My wife is very sophisticated and smart and (our kids and I are) kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”

Momoa told Entertainment Tonight at “The Batman” premiere Tuesday that despite his split from Bonet, maintaining a sense of family remains just as important.

“Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies,” Momoa said of Bonet’s absence at the premiere. “We're very excited to just be here. … It's still family, you know?”

