Jason Momoa Talks Binging 'Friends' with His Kids and Other Bedtime Rituals: 'It's a Trip'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Jason Momoa and Kids at Batman Premiere
Jason Momoa and Kids at Batman Premiere

Jason Momoa/Instagram

Jason Momoa is introducing his kids to the classics.

The DCEU star, 43, tells PEOPLE his bedtime rituals with daughter Lola Iolani, 15, and 13½-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo are "pretty funny" as he reveals which '90s sitcom they're binging together while discussing his upcoming Netflix film Slumberland.

"When they were young, it was beautiful because we'd tell stories and have wrestling matches and do all kinds of fun, cute things, but now my children are 15 and 13½, so they generally watch something," Momoa explains.

"So the things we've been watching are pretty funny. My daughter's massively into Friends. It's a trip to watch what I probably watched when I was a kid, now that my daughter loves this show. So, I'm totally submerged back into Friends," he shares. "And then we moved on to the next one, and so it's Seinfeld. So, it's kind of fun that they actually like 90s pop culture [and] sitcoms."

The actor shares Lola and Nakoa-Wolf with ex Lisa Bonet, 54, whom he married in 2017 before announcing their split in January. The pair first began dating in 2005.

Jason Momoa and kids
Jason Momoa and kids

Jason Momoa/Instagram

RELATED: Jason Momoa and His Children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf Attend 'The Batman' Premiere in Support of Zoë Kravitz

Momoa shows off his range in Slumberland with the often comedic role of an eccentric outlaw named Flip, who helps young Nemo (Marlow Barkley) navigate the dream world to be reunited with her late father.

"I've got to tell you, to play in this role really unlocked a lot of things for me," he says. "I actually got to watch it with my children yesterday and with Marlow and her family. It's weird when you tear up watching your own stuff."

"It blew me away, and I just was so emotional. This role just let me really be free, and the character is so fun," Momoa adds.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa's Sweetest Fatherhood Moments

In the movie, which is based on the turn-of-the-century comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland, Momoa's character represents the inner child. The actor credits both his kids and his career for keeping him in touch with his own youthful spirit.

"I became an actor. I can't get out of it. I'm trying to be adult as possible. But the truth of it is, I just love to play, and it's fun to be creative and use your imagination," Momoa says, adding: "My kids keep me young, and doing the things you love to do, just playing."

Slumberland hits Netflix on Nov. 18.

